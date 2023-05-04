Here's the first official look at the Google Pixel Fold, launching on May 10

TL;DR Google has confirmed the Google Pixel Fold launch will happen at I/O 2023.

The company has also shown off the device for the first time.

It is unclear when we’ll be able to buy the phone, but it is coming soon!

Today, Google beat the leakers at their own game. The company officially unveiled the Google Pixel Fold for the first time. In fact, this is the first time the company has even used the words “Pixel Fold” in any official capacity.

As expected, the Google Pixel Fold launch event will happen at Google I/O 2023, which will occur on May 10. The company did not confirm a price nor when availability would begin, but the Pixel Fold will fully debut next week.

You can see a still image above of the Pixel Fold, which matches up really well with all the rumors we’ve seen up until this point. However, Google also showed off animations of the phone unfolding, which you can see in the tweet below. The caption of the tweet is a cheeky reference to “May The Force Be With You,” since May 4 is an unofficial Star Wars holiday around the world.

Along with the tweet, the company also published a new Pixel Fold page at the Google Store. This page reveals the Google Pixel Fold launch details and gives folks interested in getting one the ability to sign up for alerts about its availability.

What else do we know about the Google Pixel Fold launch? At Google I/O, we are certain the company will launch the Google Pixel 7a alongside the Pixel Fold. There is also a high chance we will see the Pixel Tablet officially launch, too, but Google hasn’t confirmed that yet.

The Pixel Fold will likely come with many of the same features as the Pixel 7 Pro. This would include a triple-lens rear camera (wide, ultrawide, and telephoto), the Tensor G2 SoC, plenty of RAM, lots of storage space, wireless charging, and more. Of course, all that power combined with the foldable form factor will likely make the Pixel Fold very expensive. So far, rumors suggest a $1,799 entry price, the same as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We’ll likely find out everything there is to know on May 10! Stay tuned.

