Google Pixel Fold poll: Hot or not?

The Pixel Fold is here, and with it, Google has made its intentions known for the foldable space. The company isn’t shying away from an ultra-premium $1,799 price that immediately pushes the phone up there with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Google is also leaving no stone unturned when it comes to packing the Pixel Fold with capable hardware and all of its AI and software trickery.

Moreover, Google insists the Pixel Fold will have the most usable outer display compared to other foldable phones in the market. The company wants you to think of it as having a regular, wide Pixel phone on the outside.

So what do you get in the whole package? Key specs include two 120Hz displays — a 5.8-inch one up front and a 7.6-inch folding screen on the inside, Google’s Tensor G2 processor, a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP hero shooter, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 10.8MP ultrawide snapper, a 4,821mAh battery that theoretically keeps the phone awake for over 24 hours with mixed usage, and IPX8 water resistance rating.

There are loads of Pixel camera features like Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Photo Unblur, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and more. The phone also packs handy multitasking abilities like split screen app view, Live Translate Interpreter Mode, and more.

So with all this and Google’s three-year Android update promise, what are your thoughts about the Pixel Fold? Does it live up to the hype? Is it a phone you would consider buying? Take our polls in the article and drop us a line in the comments.

