Foldables are fun, but they do suffer from various issues, with the crease in the middle of the screen being one of them. Google has recently launched its own foldable phone, and a lot of people are wondering if the Google Pixel Fold has a crease and how visible it is.

Creases on foldable phones happen to be an eyesore for me, but many may not mind it. Regardless, it’s important to know if it’s there.

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Google Pixel Fold does have a noticeable crease down the middle. In fact, we mentioned in our Pixel Fold hands-on video that it might be even more noticeable than the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

How does the Google Pixel Fold crease compare to the competition’s

As mentioned in the quick answer above, we think the Google Pixel Fold’s crease may be even more noticeable than the one on the most popular foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This means that, at least so far, Google isn’t solving the crease issue. You can see the Pixel Fold above, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the image right below.

The device that has come the nearest to getting rid of the dreaded foldable crease so far is the OPPO Find N2. OPPO did a similarly fantastic job hiding the crease with the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which is virtually invisible in our opinion. This is thanks to OPPO’s implementation of the hinge mechanism, which folds the screen less drastically. Take a look at the image below to see what we mean.

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel Fold have a crease? Yes. Google’s foldable has a noticeable crease down the middle, where the display folds.

Is the Google Pixel Fold crease too noticeable? While so far we don’t believe the crease in the Pixel Fold is a total deal-breaker, we believe it’s more noticeable than the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the most popular foldable phone out there.

Which foldable phone has the least noticeable crease? So far, OPPO has done the best job making the foldable screen crease as invisible as possible. This applies to both the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip.

