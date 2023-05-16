How to pre-order the Pixel Fold and get a Pixel Watch for free

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Google may have arrived late to the foldable party, but it looks to have been worth the wait. The Google Pixel Fold was announced at Google I/O last week and it appears to be a polished, if pricey, new challenger to the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s foldable crown. For those wondering how to get their Pixel Fold pre-order sorted, we’ve answered all of your questions here.

Where can you pre-order the Google Pixel Fold?

So far, the only place the Pixel Fold is available for pre-order is from the online Google Store. It’s also probably the best place to pre-order at any time due to the trade-in values available. More on that below.

Ordering from the Google Store can also land you some nice freebies. Most notable is a free Google Pixel Watch worth $349.99 or $399.99, depending if you go for the Bluetooth or LTE version. If that wasn’t enough of an incentive, you also get a couple of free subscriptions to Google services: three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Google One.

The other place that you will be able to order the Pixel Fold is Amazon, although pre-orders don’t begin from the ubiquitous retailer until June 20. You’ll have to go to Google to get your pre-orders in for now.

How to pre-order the Google Pixel Fold

Here are the simple steps to sort out your Pixel Fold pre-order through the Google Store: Go to the Pixel Fold product page. Press Pre-order. Choose which color you would like. Your choices are Porcelain or Obsidian. Select your storage size. As it stands, both colors are available in the 256GB configuration for $1,799. Obsidian is your only option if you prefer to pay $1,919 for the 512GB model. Choose a carrier. At the time of writing, you could only pre-order an unlocked Pixel Fold or go with Google Fi. Indicate whether you want to trade in your old device. Add Preferred Care if you want to go with Google’s device protection scheme. Decide if you want a free Pixel Watch with your Pixel Fold. There are no strings attached to this gift, so it’s a no-brainer. Press Add to cart. On the next page, select any additional accessories you would like to add to your order, or press Go to cart. Check your order summary is correct and hit Proceed to checkout. Complete your payment information and confirm your order

Can you trade in your old phone for the Pixel Fold?

As you’ll have realized by now, you can trade in your old phone for the Pixel Fold. This is a handy way to offset part of the hefty $1,799 price tag of the new foldable, and some of the trade-in values on offer from Google are very generous, although they vary quite significantly.

Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, LG, and Motorola devices are all accepted. You need to specify the model of your old phone, the storage capacity, and whether the handset is in good condition. You’ll then be given an estimate of the trade-in value.

Your phone is considered to be in good condition if it turns on, is free of cracks, and the screen works properly. This could be subjective, so you can tick a box when getting your estimate to indicate whether you want the old device back instead of a lower credit amount should Google’s inspection judge the condition differently to you.

Trade-in credit is as much as $950.

The most you can score in trade-in credit is $950 for a good-condition iPhone 14 Pro Max, and you can earn $900 off if you want to switch over from the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But the trade-in values drop off if you’re upgrading from another Pixel, with even the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro drawing a maximum credit of $420. We could deduce that Google may be particularly interested in luring users away from its competitors.

Once you’ve got a trade-in estimate and pre-ordered your Pixel Fold, you don’t need to do anything until it arrives. You then have 30 days to transfer your data and factory reset your old device before mailing it back in the pre-paid packaging. In the following days, you’ll get an email confirming your old device’s value and will receive the credit amount soon afterward.

When will Google start shipping the Pixel Fold?

According to the Pixel Fold pre-order page, Google will deliver the new phone between June 27 and July 3. This suggests that June 27 is the first shipping date. We can also infer that this will be the first day the Pixel Fold becomes available to buy in stores, although there is no official confirmation of this from Google.

If you decide to wait until June 20 and get your pre-order in with Amazon instead of the Google Store, it means you will have one week to wait after completing your purchase.

FAQs

Is there a physical Google Store? There are physical Google Stores, but there are only two of them, and they are both in New York. One is in Chelsea, and the other is in Williamsburg.

What payment methods does the Google Store accept? The Google Store accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. If you are signed in, you can also pay via PayPal or by using Google Store Credit, Google Pay balance, and Google Store Financing.

How long do Google Store purchases take to ship? The shipping time for Google Store purchases depends on the item you purchase and your shipping address. Most in-stock items are shipped within 48 hours. You can check the estimated shipping time for an item on the product page. In the case of the Pixel Fold, it appears that the estimated shipping time is one to five days.

