The Pixel Fold is one of Google’s most premium — and expensive — smartphones to date, starting at $1,799. To put that into context, that’s about as much as a Les Paul or a decent used car. That said, the phone is undeniably overflowing with high-end features, and it will receive at least five years of software updates from Google. During those five years, your device will become home to a ton of important accumulated data. To keep all of that safe, you will want to protect your investment with a proper case. Let’s go over the best Google Pixel Fold cases you can buy to make your Pixel Fold stand the test of time.

Official Google Pixel Fold case

Google

Google’s official Pixel Fold case is crafted using polycarbonate, silicone, and microfiber. It will guard your expensive new Pixel Fold against minor drops and scratches, all the while bolstering the device’s aesthetics with a minimal look. Color-wise, it’s available in Bay, Porcelain, and Hazel. With it being made by Google, you can rest assured that the case will fit snugly and the quality will be top-notch.

Spigen Thin Fit

Spigen makes some of the world’s best smartphone cases, and the Thin Fit for the Google Pixel Fold is an absolute gem of a find. Comprised of scratch-resistant polycarbonate and soft TPU, the case adds an unbelievable amount of in-hand comfort to the Pixel Fold. In short, because it’s so thin as well, it feels great in the hand and will bolster your phone’s defenses against minor drops and bumps.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen’s classic clear case, the Ultra Hybrid, is now available for the Pixel Fold silhouette. If you chose wisely with your Google Pixel Fold colorway, you will undoubtedly want to retain most of its original aesthetic. The Ultra Hybrid case from Spigen allows you to do just that.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro

Spigen’s Slim Armor Pro for the Pixel Fold is a bit more of a rugged option. If you’re prone to dropping your phone from higher heights, you may want to give this one a longer look. It features dual-layer protection, impact foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance, Air Cushion Technology, and even hinge protection. This case also doesn’t add an unmanageable amount of bulk either, so your phone will still fit in your pocket.

Caseology Parallax

Caseology‘s Parallax line is available for most mainstream smartphones — and for good reason. It offers tremendous protection thanks to its TPU and polycarbonate build, hinge coverage, and an attractive modern aesthetic with that recognizable geometric design on the back. The textured back also offers enhanced grip, so your Pixel Fold doesn’t slip from your hand in the first place.

