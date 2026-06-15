Google leaked its next Pixel Drop with Screen Reactions and paid features

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked Google ads suggest the next Pixel Drop is imminent, revealing several AI-powered features before an official announcement.

Screen Reactions appears to be arriving earlier than expected, bringing a Pixel-exclusive tool for recording screen activity with a selfie camera overlay.

Google is also teasing AI music generation, allowing users to turn simple prompts into songs or audio clips.

Google appears ready to deliver its next Pixel update, and a few early ads may have given away what owners can expect before the company makes anything official.

The next Pixel Drop seems to be bringing a slew of AI-powered additions, including a new Screen Reactions tool and more Gemini Omni capabilities. The clues came in the form of promotional videos spotted by Droid-Life on Amazon, giving us an early look at what Google has in store for Pixel devices.

Pixel Drops are Google’s quarterly software updates that introduce new features outside of major Android releases. The last one came in March, so the company is a little behind schedule on its next batch of additions.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Screen Reactions are easily the biggest actual change here. If you have been tracking the betas, you know Google first teased this at The Android Show in May before dropping it into last week’s Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4. Beta testers have already been testing it on devices like the Pixel 10 Pro, and most of us naturally assumed the stable public release wouldn’t be until September. But the leaked promo indicates this Pixel-exclusive trick is coming much sooner.

The other teased addition is the Gemini Omni. The AI system, introduced at Google I/O 2026, focuses heavily on multimodal creation. The promotional material says users will be able to combine different kinds of media to create videos right on Pixel devices.

Google also appears to be pushing for AI-generated music tools too. One of the videos has the tagline “Turn Your Ideas into Music,” suggesting that Pixel users might soon be able to make songs or audio clips using simple prompts.

The AI stuff, however, is where things get intriguing. The ads heavily push Gemini Omni capabilities — specifically, generating a country song to yell at your roommate for stealing your ice cream and mashing up different media types to create a video. Do note that you can already do this on a Pixel phone if you pay for the premium Google One tier. It’s weird to see Google release benefits of a paid Gemini subscription as a general update for phones. The question is, is Google bringing these tools to the free tier for Pixel owners, or is it just using the Pixel Drop to promote a paid service?

We don’t have a specific release date yet, but given that the June update is already late, expect this software to reach your device in the coming days.

Follow