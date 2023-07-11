Google Pixels starting at just $249! Hurry and grab these Prime Day deals now.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Amazon Prime Day sale is in full swing, so if you plan on buying a new smartphone, now is your chance to get some juicy discounts. Speaking of good deals, you might want to check out these Google Pixel offers running on Amazon right now.

To start with, the Pixel 6a is now available on Amazon for just $249. That’s a sweet $100 off the mid-range Google phone launched last year. The Pixel 6a may be a year old, but it’s still a mighty good get at the Prime Day sale price. The phone features Google’s powerful Tensor chip and comes with a long-term update commitment which will keep you covered for a few years. It also gets all the cool photography tools from Google, with industry-leading image processing skills the company is famous for. At $249, the Pixel 6a is definitely worth your consideration.

Want to get the Pixel 6a’s successor, you’re in luck. The newly launched Google Pixel 7a is also available with a discount of $50 on Amazon right now. That’s the lowest price for the phone to date. The Pixel 7a features many upgrades over the Pixel 6a, including a faster processor, more powerful camera, and wireless charging. The phone launched at $499, but the Prime Day deal brings it down to $449.

Want a more premium Google phone? You can opt for the Pixel 7. The flagship phone looks very similar to the Pixel 7a, with almost the same screen size and shape. However, the Pixel 7 is slightly more well-built, with a glass back instead of plastic. It still features Google’s latest and greatest Tensor G2 chip, a colorful 90Hz display, Google’s impressive software, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a great pair of primary cameras. The phone continually goes on sale and is currently available for $499 on Amazon. That means you save $100 on the phone, as it usually goes for $599.

If you want nothing but the best from Google, look no further than the Pixel 7 Pro. The phone comes with all the flagship frills Google has to offer, including a telephoto lens, which you won’t get on the standard Pixel 7. The phone usually sells for $899, but Amazon is running a Prime Day deal on it, taking the price down to $749. That’s $150 off and an unmissable deal on Google’s best phone yet.

Looking for more cool Amazon Prime Day sale discounts? Head to our Prime Day deals hub and find what you need.

Comments