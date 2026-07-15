Google is giving Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 owners another shot at Pixel Care Plus

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is reopening enrollment for Pixel Care Plus for eligible Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 phones until August 2.

The offer is open to users even if the usual 60-day signup window has expired.

The protection plan includes $0 screen repairs, $0 battery replacements for eligible batteries, and unlimited accidental damage coverage, subject to the plan’s terms.

The offer excludes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which must still be enrolled within 60 days of purchase.

Google is giving owners of eligible Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 phones another chance to sign up for Pixel Care Plus, even if they missed the usual enrollment deadline.

Normally, users must sign up for Pixel Care Plus within 60 days of buying a new Pixel phone. However, from July 13 through August 2, Google is reopening enrollment for the Pixel 9a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 10a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Google’s extended protection plan for Pixel devices is similar to what Apple offers iPhone users with Apple Care Plus. It covers accidental damage from drops, cracks, and spills, while also offering $0 front screen and back glass repairs and $0 battery replacements for batteries that have fallen below 80% of their original capacity. Customers on the Loss and Theft plan can also receive up to two replacement devices every rolling 12-month period.

The limited-time offer is attractive because it lets users enroll long after the standard 60-day window has closed. Google doesn’t typically allow this, so if you previously skipped device protection when you bought your Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 series phone, you might want to pick up Pixel Care Plus now.

There are a few restrictions, though. The offer does not apply to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold or Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which must still be enrolled within 60 days of purchase.

Eligible phones must also be fully functional, free of existing cracks or defects, and linked to the owner’s Google account before July 13. Devices already covered by Pixel Care Plus, Preferred Care, or Google Fi Device Protection are not eligible for this promotion.

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