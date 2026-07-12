Exposing the sneaky math behind your Android phone's battery life claims in 2026

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Battery degradation is perhaps the biggest concern if you want to keep a phone for three years or longer. Fast degradation means terrible battery life after just a year or two. This wasn’t a huge deal in the late 2000s and early 2010s, since user-replaceable batteries let you easily switch to a new cell. But we now live in an era where most people have to take their phone to a repair center to get the battery replaced.

It used to be relatively easy to understand the battery degradation information smartphone makers disclosed. Unfortunately, I’ve noticed that some mobile brands are quietly trying to redefine how degradation is measured. But why?

Which metric do you prefer: charging cycles or years of battery health? 13 votes Charging cycles 77 % Years of battery health 23 %

How is degradation usually measured? And what changed?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Battery degradation is typically measured in terms of charging cycles. A charging cycle is how often you’ve fully drained a battery’s capacity. Using your fully charged phone until it hits zero counts as one charging cycle. But a charging cycle doesn’t necessarily mean using 100% of a battery’s capacity in one go, either. For example, if you charge your phone to 50% and use it until it’s dead, then charge it to 50% and use it until it hits zero again, that’s a single charging cycle too.

Apple and Google say their recent phones can last for 1,000 charging cycles before reaching 80% effective capacity. Meanwhile, Samsung is the king in this regard, as its high-end phones can last for 2,000 charging cycles. These figures give us a rough idea of how long a phone battery will last before it degrades significantly. For instance, 1,000 charging cycles is equivalent to just under three years of use if you fully discharge and recharge the battery daily. More moderate usage means you won’t be charging as often, which means your battery will soldier on a little longer before reaching its rated number of cycles.

The arrival of silicon-carbon batteries coincided with some smartphone makers changing the way they measure battery degradation.

OnePlus, OPPO, and vivo all claimed 1,600 charging cycles on some phones prior to the introduction of silicon-carbon batteries. This claim extended to devices like the OnePlus 12, vivo X100 Pro, OPPO Find X6 Pro, and Find X7 Ultra. In fact, OnePlus and vivo specifically claimed that their phones had 1,600 charging cycles or four years of battery health.

Then the first wave of phones with silicon-carbon batteries arrived, and these companies were suspiciously quiet. I reckon that’s because some of the first phones with these batteries were generally rated for fewer cycles than their predecessors. For example, the OnePlus 13 was rated for just 1,000 cycles. Still respectable, but a long way off the OnePlus 12.

Now that we’re on the second and third generations of silicon-carbon battery tech, I’ve noticed that some manufacturers are taking a different approach to measuring degradation. The likes of OnePlus, OPPO, HONOR, and others are almost exclusively promoting years of usage rather than charging cycles.

OnePlus says the OnePlus 15 delivers four years of battery health before hitting 80% effective capacity. OPPO says the Find X9 Pro battery will last five years before hitting this same mark. Finally, HONOR claims that the X80 Pro Max and its gigantic 11,000mAh battery will give you six years of battery health. Either way, these companies don’t give prominent billing to charging cycle info, if they list it at all.

Sensible on paper, but companies are hiding a major change

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Switching from charging cycles to years of health makes sense in one way. It gives consumers a better idea of what to expect in terms of degradation, as charging cycles might be difficult to understand. But a deeper investigation reveals that companies might also be using this change to hide marginal battery health gains or even regressions.

Many companies now touting “years of battery life” often have phones with fewer charging cycles than their lithium-ion-toting predecessors. For example, OnePlus says the OnePlus 15 has four years of battery health, which would be in line with the OnePlus 12 on paper. But the company told us the new phone supports 1,400 charging cycles while the EU’s energy database lists 1,100 cycles. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 supports 1,600 charging cycles. So how can both phones promise four years of battery health?

A closer look at the OnePlus 15 Chinese page reveals that OnePlus is effectively extending the amount of time between each charging cycle. The product page states that a charging cycle occurs every 1.35 days. This differs from previous phones, which presumably saw a charging cycle every day. After all, a daily charging cycle for 1,600 days equals 4.3 years. Furthermore, the fine print implies that the Chinese model somehow offers five years of battery health.

Another example is the OPPO Find X9 Pro, which boasts five years of battery health for its 7,500mAh battery. However, the company notes on its website (see screenshot below) that this is predicated on a charging cycle every 1.25 days. That suggests just over 1,400 charging cycles, while the EU’s energy database quotes 1,300 cycles.

One final (and extreme) example of this change is HONOR’s X80 Pro Max. HONOR touts six years of battery health via the phone’s ridiculous 11,000mAh battery, but the fine print reveals a mere 1,000 charging cycles (seen below). That means you’re looking at a charging cycle every 2.19 days, according to my horrible math.

Why are manufacturers extending the time between charging cycles, though? One likely reason is that these brands are now taking much longer endurance into account. Phones like the OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 Pro have 7,000mAh+ batteries, which means you don’t need to charge them as often. And that means the phone isn’t accruing charging cycles at the same rate as a phone with a much smaller battery.

I think it’s fair, in theory, to extend the time between charges to accommodate much larger batteries. The reality is that a phone with a 7,000mAh+ battery won’t be fully charged and discharged every day by most people. However, this isn’t necessarily accurate for power users who might kill their phone batteries every day due to high-quality video capture, emulation, GPS navigation, and other heavy tasks. These demanding users might burn through their phones’ rated charging cycles in no time flat.

The goal posts are shifting, and not always for the better

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Charging cycles have long been the most important indicator of long-term battery health. However, some manufacturers are clearly trying to redefine degradation metrics and marketing. There might be a good reason to embrace years of battery health as a key metric rather than charging cycles, as the former is easier to convey to most consumers.

Unfortunately, this change also hides the fact that some smartphones actually have less impressive long-term battery health than their predecessors. This alternative battery health metric also isn’t a one-size-fits-all figure. Apple, Google, and Samsung haven’t embraced silicon-carbon batteries just yet, but this saga shows you’ll likely need to read the fine print when they eventually adopt this tech.

Furthermore, the fact that brands are now extending the time between cycles is understandable given the monstrously huge batteries in 2026. But again, it seems like another convenient way to cover up stagnant or inferior battery tech.

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