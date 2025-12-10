Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

The latest Pixel Camera update makes a welcome UI change

Long-time Pixel camera user? Then you might welcome this small UI change.
By

10 hours ago

Quick access controls in the Pixel Camera app.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Google Pixel Camera app has received a new update that makes a minor change to the user interface.
  • The shadow and brightness sliders have returned to their original positions after being swapped earlier this year.

The Pixel Camera app offers several quick-access sliders that appear when you tap anywhere in the viewfinder. These sliders let you adjust shadow levels, brightness, and white balance before taking a photo. Now, Google has made a small change to these sliders.

Earlier this year, the Pixel Camera 10.1 update switched the places of the shadow and highlight sliders. Now, 9to5Google reports that the Pixel Camera 10.2 update reverts the positions of these sliders. Check out the outlet’s screenshots below.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

This isn’t a huge change, but it’s still a welcome move as things are now in the same order as they’ve previously been for years. So I imagine that frequent users of these sliders will appreciate this U-turn.

In any event, I’m just glad Google is embracing these sliders again. The sliders were introduced in 2019, but Google hid them in late 2023 before finally resurrecting them last year. I hope more smartphone OEMs copy the shadow slider in particular. This slider works independently of the overall exposure, and users can also see a live preview of their adjustments in the viewfinder.

News
GoogleGoogle PixelPixel Camera
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.