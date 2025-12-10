The latest Pixel Camera update makes a welcome UI change

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel Camera app has received a new update that makes a minor change to the user interface.

The shadow and brightness sliders have returned to their original positions after being swapped earlier this year.

The Pixel Camera app offers several quick-access sliders that appear when you tap anywhere in the viewfinder. These sliders let you adjust shadow levels, brightness, and white balance before taking a photo. Now, Google has made a small change to these sliders.

Earlier this year, the Pixel Camera 10.1 update switched the places of the shadow and highlight sliders. Now, 9to5Google reports that the Pixel Camera 10.2 update reverts the positions of these sliders. Check out the outlet’s screenshots below.

Pixel Camera 10.1 Pixel Camera 10.2

This isn’t a huge change, but it’s still a welcome move as things are now in the same order as they’ve previously been for years. So I imagine that frequent users of these sliders will appreciate this U-turn.

In any event, I’m just glad Google is embracing these sliders again. The sliders were introduced in 2019, but Google hid them in late 2023 before finally resurrecting them last year. I hope more smartphone OEMs copy the shadow slider in particular. This slider works independently of the overall exposure, and users can also see a live preview of their adjustments in the viewfinder.

