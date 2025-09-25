Pixel call recording spotted in the wild — here’s how it actually works

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A Pixel 8 Pro user in India has shared a video showing native call recording in action.

The feature works through the Call Assist menu, with playback, sharing, and deletion options in the Phone app.

Call recording is available on the Pixel 6 and later in supported regions, though we’ve seen little evidence of it outside of India so far.

We’ve already heard a lot about how Pixel phones are finally getting native call recording support, but until now, we hadn’t seen the feature in action. Thanks to a new screen recording from a Pixel 8 Pro user in India, we can show you exactly how it works.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

The video, shared with us by Sameer on Telegram, was captured on a Pixel 8 Pro running Android 16 QPR1 stable with the beta version of the Phone app (193.0.809761572-publicbeta). It shows how the feature looks and behaves during an actual call. Check it out below.

In the clip, the user first checks the call recording settings, confirming that all the options are enabled. They then call a customer care line and use the Call Assist menu to start recording. After about ten seconds, they hang up and return to the Recents tab, where they expand the call entry to reveal a “Call Recording” playback interface. From there, the audio file is played. Options to share or delete it are also shown.

As Google’s support page explains, call recording on Pixels is currently limited to Pixel 6 and later models on Android 14 or higher, and only in regions where it’s legally permitted. Before recording begins, both parties are notified that the call is being recorded. Recordings are stored locally on the device and can be set to delete automatically after a chosen duration.

So far, we’ve only seen the feature live in India, though a reader in Canada on our previous article also claimed to have received it. Jump into our comments section below if you’ve spotted call recording on your Pixel in other countries.

Follow