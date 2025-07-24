We found Google's next Pixel-only calling feature and it's borrowed from Apple (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google may be launching a new AI-powered “Call Message” feature that acts like an on-device voicemail with live transcriptions and summaries.

The feature works offline without using data or Wi-Fi and is likely powered by Gemini Nano.

Like many AI features Google debuts with new Pixel phones, Call Message could be a Pixel 10 exclusive launching next month.

Google already packs its Pixel phones with a bunch of smart calling features like Call Screening, Direct My Call, Hold for Me, and Call Notes. These features are powered by AI to make handling calls easier and less annoying. Now, it looks like Google is cooking up another new calling feature that could take things to the next level — an AI-powered voicemail system that works entirely on your device, no internet needed.

While inspecting the latest beta version of the Phone by Google app (version 184.0.785204977-publicbeta-pixel2024), we found a feature called “Call Message.” Based on strings hidden in the app, this feature lets your phone take messages for missed or declined calls. It can even filter out spam calls, transcribe, and summarize everything in real time, right on your device.

If someone calls you and you don’t answer, your phone will ask them to leave a message. That message gets transcribed using on-device AI (most likely Gemini Nano), and you can view the audio, summary, and transcript in the Recents tab. The entire process will happen locally on your device since the feature doesn’t use Wi-Fi or mobile data. However, if your phone is off or out of the network, Call Message won’t work, and your carrier’s voicemail will take over like usual.

Additional code strings we found show just when Call Message (codenamed Beesly) kicks in: Beesly will activate when a call is missed.

It also triggers when you manually reject a call from either the answer screen or a notification.

Even if you decline a call from your connected Wear OS watch, Beesly will still start recording a message on your phone.

A notification will confirm that Beesly is taking a message.

Could Call Message be a Pixel 10 exclusive? There’s a strong chance Call Message could debut as a Pixel 10 exclusive when the new phones launch next month. The feature’s codename, “Beesly,” follows Google’s typical pattern for Pixel-only features. Past AI tools like Hold for Me and Direct My Call also had unique internal codenames during development, and many stayed Pixel-exclusive.

What’s even more telling is the app version number where we discovered the feature. The “pixel2024” tag clearly points to a build meant for Pixel devices launched in 2024. Google often uses these tags when internally testing Pixel-first features. Perhaps Google will release Call Message as a Pixel 10 exclusive at first, but also roll it out to other Pixel phones at some point. It’s also entirely possible the feature will take longer to mature and release later as part of a future Pixel Drop.

Finally, since the feature appears to rely on Gemini Nano, which is only available on select devices, it makes sense for Google to showcase it as part of the Pixel 10’s exclusive AI experience.

If Call Message sounds a bit familiar, that’s because it’s similar to Apple’s Live Voicemail feature, which lets users view a real-time transcription of the message someone is leaving as they speak. However, Google’s version seems to go a step further by potentially offering summaries, not just transcripts. Apple’s version also works on-device, which is something Google seems to be taking inspiration from.

