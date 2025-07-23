Leaked Pixel 10 specs hint this lineup will be a little heavier in your pocket

TL;DR The dimensions and weights for all four Google Pixel 10 models have been revealed in a new leak.

Footprints are similar, but all models are heavier than their Pixel 9 counterparts.

The devices are set to be unveiled on August 20.

While the various and mostly muted colorways for the Pixel 10 series have already surfaced, we were still awaiting the dimensions of the upcoming Google devices. A new leak has now revealed the official measurements for all four models, and while they look similar to their predecessors, each of them has bulked up a bit.

Android Headlines published the measurements for the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold, showing slight changes across the board. It’s not a huge shift, but it may be just enough to throw off case compatibility if you’re upgrading from the Pixel 9 lineup.

Pixel 10 series dimensions and weight Pixel 10: 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm, 204g

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm, 204g Pixel 10 Pro: 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm, 207g

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm, 207g Pixel 10 Pro XL: 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm, 232g

162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm, 232g Pixel 10 Pro Fold: (unfolded) 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm; (folded) 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm, 258g

What’s changed from the Pixel 9 series? The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro keep the same height and width as their Pixel 9 counterparts, but both are now 0.1mm thicker and roughly 6–8g heavier. The Pixel 10 Pro XL hasn’t changed in size, but it gains 11g in weight over last year’s model, which is a jump of about 5%.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold gets a bit thicker both folded and unfolded. It also narrows slightly but adds 1g overall, now weighing 258g. That might not sound like much, but it breaks the slimming trend we saw with last year’s foldable.

Google hasn’t confirmed any of this yet, but these dimensions shouldn’t come as a surprise. We’re not expecting significant changes in the Pixel 10 internal build, so there wouldn’t be much need to radically resize the devices. A thicker and heavier Pixel 10 Pro Fold reflects what we anticipate will be a slightly larger battery.

The Pixel 10 series is set to launch at Google’s August 20 event, so we’ll soon be able to put the handsets through their paces.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.