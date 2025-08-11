Google Pixel Buds 2a leak suggests price hike could be on the cards

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR A reliable website has revealed more Pixel Buds 2a renders and apparent European pricing.

The images give us a closer look at the earbuds and charging case.

The Pixel Buds 2a will apparently start at €149 in Europe, making it significantly more expensive than the original model.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel Buds 2a alongside the Pixel 10 phones on August 20. We’ve already seen specs and a few images showing off the earbuds, but a new leak has revealed more details.

WinFuture has posted a series of renders showing off the Pixel Buds 2a. The images show the earbuds in Gray and “Iris” color options. Check out a few of the renders below.

The outlet’s images give us a more detailed view of the earbuds, revealing a printed Google logo instead of the imprints seen on the Pro earbuds. We also get a good look at the charging case, which has a similar oval shape to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case and features a gray or blue line around the lid.

As for pricing, the website notes that the Pixel Buds 2a will start at €149 (~$174) in Europe. By comparison, the original Pixel Buds A earbuds started at €99 (~$116) in the region. So the new earbuds could see a significant price hike in at least one market.

Otherwise, a previous leak suggests that the Pixel Buds 2a will offer active noise cancelation and seven hours of playback (or 20 hours with a case). Don’t expect the case to offer wireless charging support, though.

