Stuck on Android 17 beta? This new Pixel update is for you

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The July 2026 security patch (build CP2A.260705.006) allows Pixel users to safely exit the Android 17 beta program and move to the stable channel without a data wipe.

The update fixes a missing OTA issue from last month, meaning users can transition without being forced to perform a factory reset or data wipe.

While the patch resolves the issue for patient users, a previous bootloop bug in Beta 4.1 had already forced some to manually flash their phones.

Google has officially rolled out the July 2026 security patch, bringing much-needed relief to Pixel users who found themselves trapped on Android 17 Beta releases with no stable update reaching their devices.

The CP2A.260705.006 build for Pixels not only packs in all the usual bug fixes, but it also serves as the much-anticipated fix for early adopters who were unable to exit the beta channel and transition back to the stable channel without a factory reset last month.

Users running Android 17 Beta 4 and Beta 4.1 discovered they weren’t receiving an OTA for the Android 17 stable release. This OTA was important as it was the cleanest and easiest way to jump from the beta branch back to the stable branch without triggering a data wipe. These stuck users could flash the stable factory image, but that would defeat their attempt to preserve their phone’s data, as the flashing process involves an almost-mandatory data wipe. Complicating the matter was a bootloop bug in Beta 4.1, which forced several users to manually flash the factory image anyway and wipe their data.

For users who were lucky enough not to be impacted by the bootloop bug and were still patiently waiting for Google to fix the missing OTA issue, the July update is the answer to your prayers. As Reddit user bazilion points out, you can either wait for the OTA to arrive on your Pixel or download your device-specific OTA and sideload it right away. Either path will preserve your phone’s data, so this is the update to get if you want to exit the Android 17 beta program without a data wipe.

Follow