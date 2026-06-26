PSA: Don't install the latest Play System update if you're still running Android 17 beta

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel owners running Android 17 beta 4.1 reported a bootloop issue on their phones.

The Pixel phones get stuck in a bootloop after installing the latest Google Play System update.

You should avoid this Play System update if you’re running Android 17 beta 4.1.

Google recently released stable Android 17, bringing a number of nifty features to Pixel phones. Unfortunately, some beta testers are running into a major bootloop issue.

Redditor MuAlH reports that their Pixel phone running Android 17 beta 4.1 went into a boot loop after installing the latest Google Play System update. It sounds like they’re not alone, as a few other users reported the same issue.

The most common workaround seems to be a factory reset, but the original poster also mentioned sideloading the latest Android 17 QPR1 beta via ADB to preserve their user data.

Needless to say, you should avoid installing the latest Google Play System update if you’re running Android 17 beta 4.1. Google is offering a stable Android 17 OTA update to people running this or the preceding beta 4 software. Some beta 4.1 users are still waiting for this stable OTA release, but you should just sit tight for now if you’re one of them.

This issue also comes a couple of days after Google released Android 17 QPR1 beta 5, which previews the next major release after Android 17. Android 17 QPR1 is expected to offer theme support for the Linux Terminal, a smarter media switcher, and more background blur.

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