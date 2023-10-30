Google issues advisory for Pixels impacted by Android 14 storage bug

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google will fix the Android 14 storage bug on Pixel phones with an upcoming OTA update.

It is also working on a way to restore lost data on affected devices.

The company has advised users not to create or log into a secondary user profile on Pixels until the update is pushed out.

Google has acknowledged a storage bug that cropped up on Pixel phones after the Android 14 update. The problem primarily affects Pixel 6 users who have multiple profiles set up on their phones. It restricts users from accessing the media storage on their devices, with no option but to factory reset their phones. Google is now taking cognizance of the issue and has posted a message on its community forums detailing what the company is doing about it.

“We are aware of an issue occurring on some Pixel devices (Pixel 6 and later models) that have both received the Android 14 update and have multiple users (other than the primary user) set up. Multiple users include users, guests, restricted profiles, and child users. However, it does not include having more than one Google account within the primary user or work profiles,” Google writes in its post.

Google says the issue can reboot the device with a factory data reset message, which, if accepted, can result in data loss if the device isn’t backed up.

The Android maker confirms it has already pushed out a Google Play System update fixing the Android 14 storage bug on any additional Pixel devices other than those already affected. “We’re continuing to work on fixes for impacted devices,” the company notes.

To check if your device has received the latest October Google Play System update, you can head to Settings > Security & privacy > System & update > Google Play System update.

Google says it will roll out an OTA update for those affected by the bug. The fix should restore access to media files without performing a factory reset on the phone. In the meantime, the company is advising users not to create or log into a secondary user on Pixel phones until the OTA update becomes available.

If your Pixel is stuck in a “Pixel is starting” boot loop due to this Android 14 storage bug, Google is also trying to come up with a solution that may be able to recover some lost data.

Comments