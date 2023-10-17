Does your Pixel 6 have major issues after Android 14? You're not alone.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel 6 series owners have reported serious problems after the Android 14 update.

These users have reported issues such as inaccessible storage and crashing.

Google Pixel phones haven’t had the best reputation for software stability over the years. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t seem to be helping matters thanks to some serious issues on the Pixel 6 series.

Some Pixel 6 series users on Reddit and Google’s Pixel Phone Help forum (h/t: The Verge) have reported bugs after the Android 14 update. These problems include users being unable to access their storage, with notifications claiming that “storage is full.”

In fact, the Files app suggests that there are no downloads, audio files, images, videos, or documents on affected devices, with only the apps category taking up storage space. Users have also reported launcher crashes and the inability to use the camera app and several other apps.

What’s the reason for this issue? The common denominator here seems to be that affected users have multiple profiles on their Pixel 6 series phone. Oddly enough, some of these people report that their phone functions fine when switching to the secondary profile. But that isn’t exactly a long-term solution as it still means you have no access to all data on your primary profile.

Either way, this is a serious issue and we’ve asked Google about the issue and if they have a fix in the works. We’ll update the article as soon as the company gets back to us.

