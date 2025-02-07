Google Pixel 9a prices leak for Europe, UK, and it's a double-edged sword

Android Headlines

TL;DR Prices have leaked for the Google Pixel 9a in Europe and the UK.

The 128GB model is tipped to have the same price as the 128GB Pixel 8a.

Unfortunately, the 256GB variant will see a notable increase over last year’s 256GB model.

We’ve gradually been hearing more details about the Google Pixel 9a, and it tentatively looks like one of the best cheap phones of 2025. We’ve already seen US prices leak, and it looks like we’ve now got apparent pricing for Europe and the UK.

Dealabs reports that the Pixel 9a will go on sale in Europe and the UK on March 26, matching the previously leaked US release date. The 128GB phone will purportedly retail for €549 (~$570) in Europe and £499 (~$621) in the UK. This matches the price of the 128GB Pixel 8a.

Meanwhile, the 256GB Pixel 9a will apparently have a recommended price of €649 (~$674) and £599 (~$746) in Europe and the UK, respectively. That makes it €40/£40 more expensive than the 256GB Pixel 8a was at launch.

For what it’s worth, the 128GB Pixel 9a will apparently have a $499 launch price in the US, lining up with last year’s 128GB variant. However, the 256GB model will reportedly see a $40 price hike over last year, to $599. So it seems like Google is increasing the price of the 256GB model across the board.

Recent Pixel 9a rumors and leaks point to a phone with flat edges, curved corners, and a redesigned camera bump that looks rather generic. The phone is also slated to get a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen, the Tensor G4 processor, a ~5,100mAh battery, and a 48MP+13MP rear camera pairing.

