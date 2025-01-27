Google Pixel 9a pricing leak has some good news and some bad news

Android Headlines

It feels like 2025 only just got started, and here we are now with January already drawing to a close. Even with CES and now Galaxy Unpacked in the rear view, we’ve got tons of new phones we’re looking forward to making their debut across the rest of the year. While that’s going to mean a full roster of Pixel 10 phones from Google, before we get there we still need to meet the company’s next budget-priced offering, the Pixel 9a. That one’s still probably a couple months off, but as we look forward to seeing how it will arrive, a new source weighs in with some possible figures for the phone’s pricing.

The last time we saw Pixel A-series pricing change was between the launch of the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a, when Google raised it from $449 to $499. Along with that, though, we also saw RAM get bumped from 6GB to 8GB. With last year’s Pixel 8a, Google introduced the phone at the same $499 level.

So far, most of the rumors we’ve heard surrounding Google’s plans for the Pixel 9a have suggested it could arrive at that same price point. Now a new report from Android Headlines adds a further vote of support to that theory, while also highlighting an important change.

With the Pixel 8a, the 128GB version of the handset may have launched at $499, but the 256GB version was only $559, or $60 more. While Android Headlines says that the $499 base price for 128GB will return with the Pixel 9a, if you want 256GB you’ll pay a little more this time around: $599. That $40 price bump isn’t exactly unexpected, though, as we saw the very same shift happen with the 256GB version of the Pixel 9 itself — now a $100 upgrade this generation, instead of the $60 premium the 256GB Pixel 8 commanded.

The site also provides some figures for our neighbors in the north, claiming that Canadian pricing should come in at $679 for 128GB and $809 for 256GB.

All said, that’s not too bad. It might have been nice if the 256GB edition remained a little more affordable, but like we said — the writing was on the wall here. No further details are arriving about phone hardware or launch plans along with this pricing leak, with best guesses still pointing to a slightly-earlier-than-usual introduction this year sometime in March.

