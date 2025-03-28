Wondering when your Pixel 9a will arrive? We finally have dates!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has finally announced retail launch dates for the Google Pixel 9a.

Previously, the company delayed the retail launch because of a “component quality issue.”

The phone will now hit US and Canada retail on April 10, 2025, with other countries getting it a few days later.

Google formally announced the Pixel 9a on March 19. Usually, this launch would have seen the company reveal the dates that the phone would hit retail shelves. However, Google declined to do this at the last minute. Later, we found out that it had delayed the launch due to a “component quality issue.” We still don’t know for certain what component that refers to or what was wrong with it.

Regardless, Google has now finally revealed when you’ll be able to get a Pixel 9a worldwide. Check out the dates below, which vary by country: April 10, 2025: United States, Canada and the United Kingdom

United States, Canada and the United Kingdom April 14, 2025: Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Finland

Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Finland April 16, 2025: Australia, India, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia Notably, Japan is still missing from that list. We know Google is launching the phone there, but for whatever reason, it still hasn’t disclosed a retail date. Hopefully, we’ll learn about that soon.

Google still hasn’t made pre-orders available for the phone, though. We can only assume that, now that official retail dates are here, pre-orders will open soon enough. You can always sign up at the Google Store to be notified when the phone becomes available for purchase.

What will be interesting to see once the Pixel 9a is out in the wild is people taking it apart to try and figure out which component had issues. Judging by the fiasco surrounding the Pixel 4a battery, it’s likely that’s what they’ll investigate first. However, it could be anything in there, and we may never truly know for sure why Google pressed “pause” on the rollout.

