All the carriers that get you a Google Pixel 9 for free

The Google Pixel 9 is now official, with pre-orders starting today. The new Google Pixel 9 series introduces more models than ever before, improved cameras, more RAM, and plenty of other improvements. Interested in the Pixel 9 but looking to save some cash on the deal? It’s possible to get a Google Pixel 9 for free or extremely cheap, though not without a few caveats.

How do I get a Google Pixel 9 for free? No one is going to just hand you a Pixel 9 for free, aside from long-shot options like giveaways at least. If you really want a free phone, your only option is to pick it up through a carrier. That said, free is a loaded term here. Most deals require a trade-in, a new plan, a new line, or a similar set of terms and conditions. Regardless of how you receive your free phone, expect a contract period, typically 36 months in the US, though T-Mobile still offers phone payment plans for just two years.

You’ll be charged a monthly fee for the phone in nearly all cases, but you’ll instantly receive a credit each month that covers the cost. This is important because it means if you decide to cancel your carrier service, you’ll have to pay off the remaining balance on your ‘free’ phone first. If you wait out the full contract, you’ll own the Pixel 9 outright and can then cancel your service whenever you please.

Are these deals any good? If saving money is your sole concern, probably not. Often, you can fare better by pairing an unlocked Android phone with a prepaid phone carrier. You’ll have to tolerate issues like throttling during congestion, but this can lead to significant savings. Still, if you’re already with a major carrier, are eligible for a new phone, and don’t plan on switching carriers, this could be an excellent way to acquire a new phone without any upfront cost.

Verizon

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

New and existing Verizon customers can get the Pixel 9 for free with a trade-in, or you can save up to $800 on any other member of the Pixel 9 series. There’s also a free memory upgrade during the initial preorder period, which will upgrade your phone up to the next tier at no additional cost.

For those who have a Verizon Business account, you’ll also have the option of getting a Pixel 9 for free with a trade-in. This includes a free storage upgrade offer as well.

AT&T

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Interesting AT&T isn’t offering the Pixel 9 for free and will instead give it to customers for $10.99 a month, with no trade-ins or new plans required. The good news is while the base phone will cost you, you can get the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for free with any eligible trade-in, despite the year or condition. Of course, if you really want the base Pixel 9 it’s likely you get it for free if you have a worthy trade-in as well.

T-Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile customers can get the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro for free with a trade-in, or by adding a line of Go5G Plus, Next, or a Go5G Business plan. While you won’t be able to get the Pixel 9 Pro XL or Pro Fold for free, you can get up to $1000 off with the same offer. This brings the Pro XL down to just $99, while the Fold becomes as affordable as the Pixel 9 typically retails for just $799.

Don’t have a trade-in to offer and don’t want to add a new line? T-Mobile is also offering $100 off the Pixel 9 Pro and $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, no trade-ins or plan changes required.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity

Xfinity Mobile is offering the Google Pixel 9 for free if you switch to Xfinity Mobile or Comcast Business Mobile. Already a customer? New and existing customers can get $500 off on any of the new Pixel family members, or up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in.

What if I don’t want the Pixel 9 series through a carrier deal? What if you’re interested in the Pixel 9 but aren’t interested in going through a carrier to get it? In that case, you can still get it free through the Google Store, but only if you have an eligible device to trade in. Google is offering a free $100 store credit and up to $800 for a trade-in, so combining the two offers essentially gives you a free phone without all the carrier hassle.

FAQs

When can you pre-order the Google Pixel 9? You can pre-order the Pixel 9 now! It’s available from Google and Amazon, plus all of the carriers and retailers mentioned above.

How many years will the Google Pixel 9 family last? The Pixel 9 will have seven years of software updates, which should help it last a long time. That said, batteries tend to weaken after a few years, so to push it that far, you’ll likely want to eventually have the battery replaced.

Is the Pixel 9 dual SIM? Yes, the the Pixel 9 has two e-SIM slots. You can use both at the same time to replicate a dual-SIM experience.

You might like

Comments