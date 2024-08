Pixel 9 series wireless charging speeds revealed, and there's some bad news

Google has offered wireless charging on its flagship Pixel phones since 2018’s Pixel 3 series, and it’s a handy way to charge your phone at your desk or in the car. The Pixel 9 series offers wireless charging too, and we’ve now got more details.

All three conventional Pixel 9 phones support up to 12W wireless charging via a standard Qi-based charger. These three devices also gain a speed boost when charged via the second-generation Pixel Stand, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, in particular, leaping from 12W to 23W.

Wireless charging has traditionally been a slow affair, so we’re not too bummed by the conventional phones requiring an official Google charging stand for maximum speeds. However, we can see why people might be disappointed that the $1,800 Pixel 9 Pro Fold lags behind even the $800 Pixel 9 when it comes to Qi-based wireless speeds. In fact, the foldable phone’s maximum wireless wattage is on par with the $500 Pixel 8a, while lagging behind the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (15W).