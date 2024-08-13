Pixel 9 series wireless charging speeds revealed, and there's some bad news

TL;DR Google has revealed details about the Pixel 9 family’s wireless charging speeds.

The three conventional Pixel 9 phones all offer higher wattages when paired with a second-gen Pixel Stand.

However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers slower wireless charging speeds than even the Pixel 9.

Google has offered wireless charging on its flagship Pixel phones since 2018’s Pixel 3 series, and it’s a handy way to charge your phone at your desk or in the car. The Pixel 9 series offers wireless charging too, and we’ve now got more details.

A Google representative confirmed the Pixel 9 family’s wireless charging speeds to Android Authority in response to an emailed query: Google Pixel 9: 12W Qi-based wireless charging, 15W via second-gen Pixel Stand

12W Qi-based wireless charging, 15W via second-gen Pixel Stand Google Pixel 9 Pro: 12W Qi-based wireless charging, 21W via second-gen Pixel Stand

12W Qi-based wireless charging, 21W via second-gen Pixel Stand Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: 12W Qi-based wireless charging, 23W via second-gen Pixel Stand

12W Qi-based wireless charging, 23W via second-gen Pixel Stand Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 7.5W wireless charging All three conventional Pixel 9 phones support up to 12W wireless charging via a standard Qi-based charger. These three devices also gain a speed boost when charged via the second-generation Pixel Stand, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, in particular, leaping from 12W to 23W.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold tops out at 7.5W speeds but doesn’t gain a wattage boost via the Pixel Stand.

Wireless charging has traditionally been a slow affair, so we’re not too bummed by the conventional phones requiring an official Google charging stand for maximum speeds. However, we can see why people might be disappointed that the $1,800 Pixel 9 Pro Fold lags behind even the $800 Pixel 9 when it comes to Qi-based wireless speeds. In fact, the foldable phone’s maximum wireless wattage is on par with the $500 Pixel 8a, while lagging behind the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (15W).

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments