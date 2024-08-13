Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Switching between Android and iOS and vice versa is no longer as daunting as it once was. So it doesn’t matter if you were once a Google or Apple loyalist, you can now easily pick between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the iPhone 15 Pro Max based on what truly matters — performance, camera quality, and overall experience. But both devices boast top-shelf specs and even cutting-edge AI features, so which one delivers the better flagship experience in the real world? Let’s find out in this Pixel 9 Pro XL vs iPhone 15 Pro Max comparison.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: At a glance The Pixel 9 Pro XL charges significantly faster than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you will have to use Face ID for authentication. The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers both, an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Google will deliver seven years of software updates to the Pixel 9 Pro, while Apple doesn’t offer a similar guarantee for the iPhone but typically offers a similar support window.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A17 Pro, while the Pixel 9 Pro relies on Google’s Tensor G4 SoC.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with Gemini Nano models built-in at launch. Apple Intelligence will eventually make its way to the iPhone 15 Pro with an eventual software update.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is slightly less expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Specs

Pixel 9 Pro XL iPhone 15 Pro Max Display

Pixel 9 Pro XL 6.8-inch LTPO OLED

1,344 x 2,992 resolution

1-120Hz refresh rate

3,000 nits peak brightness

iPhone 15 Pro Max 6.7-inch OLED

1290 x 2796 pixels

120Hz Pro Motion refresh rate

2,000 nits peak brightness

Processor

Pixel 9 Pro XL Tensor G4

iPhone 15 Pro Max Apple A17 Pro

RAM

Pixel 9 Pro XL 16GB

iPhone 15 Pro Max 8GB

Storage

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 / 512GB / 1TB



Battery

Pixel 9 Pro XL 5,060mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max 4,422mAh



Power

Pixel 9 Pro XL 37W wired charging

Wireless charging

Battery Share

iPhone 15 Pro Max 20W wired charging

Wireless charging

MagSafe

Cameras

Pixel 9 Pro XL Rear:

- 50MP wide camera, ƒ/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31" sensor

- 48MP ultrawide

camera, ƒ/1.7, 123-degree FoV, 1/2.55" sensor

- 48MP telephoto

camera, ƒ/2.8, 22-degree FoV, 5x optical zoom, 1/2.55" sensor



Front:

42MP, ƒ/2.2, 103-degree FoV

iPhone 15 Pro Max Rear:

- 48MP wide primary (24mm, ƒ/1.78, 2.44µm, OIS)

- 12MP ultrawide (13mm, ƒ/2.2, 1.4µm)

- 12MP tetraprism telephoto (120mm, ƒ/2.8, 1.12µm)

- LiDAR scanner



Front:

- 12 MP wide (23mm, ƒ/1.9)

Connectivity

Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11/be)

Bluetooth 5.3 (dual antenna)

UWB

iPhone 15 Pro Max 5G (Sub6 and mmWave in US)

Wi-Fi 6E

Dual-eSIM (no physical SIM in US)

Bluetooth 5.3

UWB

Security

Pixel 9 Pro XL Face Unlock (Class 3)

Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

Titan M2 chip

iPhone 15 Pro Max Face ID

Durability

Pixel 9 Pro XL IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

iPhone 15 Pro Max IP68

Ceramic Shield (front glass only)

Software

Pixel 9 Pro XL Android 14

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

iPhone 15 Pro Max iOS 17



Dimensions and weight

Pixel 9 Pro XL 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm



221g

iPhone 15 Pro Max 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm



221g

Colors

Pixel 9 Pro XL Obsidian

Porcelain

Hazel

Rose Quartz

iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

White Titanium

Blue Titanium

Natural Titanium



Like Apple, Google now offers its flagship smartphone in two display size options with very few internal differences otherwise.

The Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro both pack top-notch OLED panels with variable refresh rates. Google has sprung for one of the best displays on the market in 2024, opting for one that can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Still, you won’t be disappointed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 2,000 nits of brightness, which remains sufficient for most viewing conditions. It’s also worth keeping in mind that brightness is measured on a logarithmic scale, which means 3,000 nits is not 50% brighter than 2,000 nits.

You’ll find a significantly smaller display cut-out for the selfie camera on the Pixel 9 Pro XL with its punch-hole, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max uses its “Dynamic Island” as an effective notification tool for many apps. And as a bonus, Apple’s Face ID uses a dedicated infrared sensor and works in any lighting condition while the Pixel doesn’t support facial recognition in the dark. However, Google has upgraded the fingerprint sensor to an ultrasonic sensor while the iPhone continues to lack additional biometric options altogether.

The Pixel 9 Pro has a cutting-edge ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, while the iPhone has Face ID.

Moving on to processing, the Pixel 9 Pro XL uses the Google Tensor G4 SoC while the iPhone 15 Pro Max relies on Apple’s A17 Pro chip. Both will fly through most everyday tasks outside of certain tasks like gaming and video editing where the iPhone will likely have the upper hand. Tensor chips have typically traded raw performance for improved AI processing and also trailed the competition in terms of efficiency. That said, Google has added a vapor chamber that should help the Pixel 9 Pro XL achieve better sustained performance. It also promises longer runtimes than any of its predecessors.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL packs a whopping 16GB of RAM, which is double of what you’ll get on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and even Apple’s base MacBook models. However, this is not an apples-to-apples comparison because of the differences in memory management between Android and iOS. The Pixel reserves some of its RAM for on-device AI models like Gemini Nano and the same will likely be true when Apple Intelligence lands on the iPhone 15 Pro models with an eventual software update.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

On that note, both Google and Apple have promised a litany of AI features on their respective flagship devices. The only difference is that you will have to wait for a few months before they release on the iPhone. As far as support windows go, both Apple and Google can be trusted to keep their flagship devices up-to-date for several years. However, only the Pixel 9 Pro gets a formal update commitment of seven years, which includes Feature Drops and security patches. Previous iPhone models have received between five to six years of updates too, though.

Starting with the iPhone 15 series, Apple finally ditched the aging Lightning connector for USB-C but it has also done away with the SIM card slot in the US. You still get a physical SIM slot on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, with the option of using eSIM if you prefer.

As for auxiliary features, you get one apiece on the Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. Apple moved away from the physical mute switch this generation, opting for an Action button instead. You can use it to trigger various tasks via the Settings app. The Pixel 9 Pro, on the other hand, includes a temperature sensor on the rear that can measure the surface temperature of objects and even the human body.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Design and size comparison

The Pixel and iPhone have maintained the same general design language for several years now, making them almost iconic and immediately recognizable from afar. Google has also flattened the sides this generation, meaning the Pixel matches the iPhone silhouette. However, you’ll still find several differences between the two phones. For starters, the iPhone 15 Pro has moved to a more durable Titanium frame vs the polished aluminum on the Pixel 9 Pro.

The smaller 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro is still slightly larger than the iPhone 15 Pro with its 6.1-inch display. However, the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 6.8-inch display is about the same size as the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Having said that, the iPhone has a broader form factor because of its 19.5:9 aspect ratio while the Pixel sticks to a taller 20:9 ratio. This aspect ratio difference means that the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL might be slightly more usable one-handed.

Both phones have a matte glass panel on the back but only the Pixel 9 Pro boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The iPhone 15 Pro Max reserves its Ceramic Shield glass for the front display alone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Camera

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel vs iPhone camera debate is a contentious one and that has not changed with the release of either the iPhone 15 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro. You get a similar triple-camera array on both devices, but the Pixel offers far more resolution on the ultrawide and telephoto front.

Having said that, the last-gen Pixel 8 Pro was already plenty competitive against the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In most cases, which smartphone’s shot you prefer will come down to the difference in software algorithms between the two phones. If you do not want the phone’s automatic processing, both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro offer manual controls. However, we like that you can preserve manual changes on the iPhone to ensure that future shots keep the same look.

We still have to test the Pixel 9 Pro’s camera system in the real-world, so stay tuned for our full review on that front. In the meantime, here are a few camera samples from the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro - 10x zoom iPhone 15 Pro - low light selfie

One caveat to note is that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro only offers a 3x telephoto lens, which offers reduced zoom range vs the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x telephoto. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL maintain better feature parity by delivering the same focal length and image sensor.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Battery life and charging

The Pixel 9 Pro XL packs a 5,000mAh battery. Google says its latest flagship will comfortably outlast its predecessor even though the capacity hasn’t changed. This could be down to the more efficient Tensor G4 or the updated display. Either way, it will last you a full day of use based on our findings with the Pixel 8 Pro but we do not expect two full days like some other Android flagships.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, has the benefit of iOS’ idle efficiency. This means it can last two full days between charges if you don’t use it too much. But under heavy use, you can expect to reach for the charger more often. Luckily, both devices rely on the universal USB PD PPS charging standard.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers excellent battery life, but charges much slower than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google and Apple had the slowest charging flagship smartphones on the market at one point, but the situation has steadily improved over the years. The Pixel 9 Pro XL charges at 37W, a 10W improvement over its predecessor. However, the smaller model tops out at 27W. Still, that should yield a 0 to 100% charge faster than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which takes about 90 minutes to fully fill up.

As for wireless charging, the iPhone is the only one of the two to house magnets within the body for MagSafe compatibility. The Pixel 9 Pro disappointingly does not support the newer Qi2 standard with matching magnetic compatibility. Functionally, though, it will charge at 12W via the original Qi standard and up to 23W when paired with Google’s second-gen Pixel Stand.

The Pixel 9 Pro supports reverse wireless charging at 5W, which is only enough to quickly top-up earbuds or similar small accessories.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price and availability

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Starts at $999

Starts at $999 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Starts at $1,099 Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Starts at $999

Starts at $999 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Starts at $1,299

With the Pixel 9 series, Google has embraced the industry standard on flagship smartphone pricing. Put simply, you will have to shell out $999 for the smaller Pixel 9 Pro, or the same as the iPhone 15 Pro. If you prefer larger phones, however, the Pixel 9 Pro XL undercuts the iPhone 15 Pro Max by a $200 margin right out of the gate.

The only problem? Google still only offers 128GB of storage on the base model. The smaller Pixel will set you back more than the competing iPhone if you shop for the 256GB storage variant.

Luckily, Google’s smartphones tend to go on sale after a few months of launch. The same cannot be said for Apple’s premium smartphones, which typically get discontinued around the one-year mark. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will make for a very attractive purchase at that point, although Apple is also slated to release the iPhone 16 Pro Max in late 2024.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer the best of Android and iOS respectively, and the latter’s switch to USB-C has made switching ecosystems more painless than ever. But the Google flagship does have a slight leg up on price, especially if you don’t need more than 128GB of storage. It also has plenty of AI camera features like Add Me and Video Boost that you will not get even with the Apple Intelligence update later this year. The latter does promise to be a lot more privacy-friendly than Google’s Gemini, though.

However, Apple’s ecosystem benefits are equally undeniable if you own an iPad and MacBook already. And once you consider bonuses like MagSafe compatibility and the handful of AAA games on the App Store, there are several advantages to owning the iPhone as well. Just keep in mind that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro has a slightly inferior telephoto sensor compared to its larger sibling, while both Pixel models have matching camera hardware.

If money isn’t a concern, the decision between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 15 Pro Max will boil down to which operating system you prefer. As mentioned above, ecosystem cohesiveness is the iPhone’s secret weapon. Meanwhile, the sheer amount of choice you get from Android — ranging from the physical SIM slot to proper file management — could sway you toward the Pixel 9 Pro. Which flagship smartphone would you rather own?

Which smartphone would you buy, the Pixel 9 Pro XL or the iPhone 15 Pro Max? 3 votes Pixel 9 Pro XL 67 % iPhone 15 Pro Max 33 %