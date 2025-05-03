All Google Pixel 9 series phones are on sale!

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 is the base model of the Pixel 9 series, but that doesn’t mean it is a lesser smartphone. It’s just meant for more casual users who still want a high-end experience. The simple fact is that not everyone needs the best of the best. I know I would be perfectly happy with the Google Pixel 9.

At just $599, the Google Pixel 9 is quite the steal, and it checks all the most important boxes that make a high-end smartphone so enticing. The design is pretty much as good as its more expensive brothers, built with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It still has a reliable IP68 rating, so you won’t need to worry about it being exposed to dust or liquids.

Furthermore, the Pixel 9 offers outstanding performance, thanks to the Google Tensor G4, which is the same processor found in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. It has 12GB of RAM, which is plenty for most people. You really shouldn’t notice a difference in performance compared to the higher-end Pixel 9 series phones unless you are really pushing it to its limits.

Sure, the display is smaller at 6.3 inches, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I happen to like smaller phones. Not to mention, smaller screens don’t always translate to a bad experience. This phone has a really nice OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

It also has a smaller 4,700mAh battery, at least compared to its bigger brothers. This does mean battery life suffers a bit, but it is still pretty good, easily making it through a full day on a full charge, based on our testing. It can still charge at 27W, and we were able to take it from zero to 100% in 85 minutes.

Pixel devices have long been known for being great camera phones, and the Pixel 9 is no exception. While the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are better at this, the Pixel 9’s two cameras do very well, and the phone takes really nice photos that easily beat most other more expensive phones.

As if so much goodness wasn’t enough, Google is also known for its impressive update commitments. The Google Pixel 9 gets a seven-year update promise, which means your device is guaranteed to get Android 21, or whatever Google calls it when it is released.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

If you don’t mind spending $200 more, the Google Pixel 9 Pro goes for $799 and offers a pretty nice upgrade. It’s likely the best option for most high-end users, striking a nice balance between capabilities and price. It’s good if you feel the Pixel 9 isn’t quite what you want, but you would also rather not spend a small fortune on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Of course, this is a higher-end device. It comes with the Same Google Tensor G4 processor, but the RAM gets upgraded to 16GB, making it a better multitasking machine. The screen is still 6.3 inches, but the screen definition is improved to 2,856 x 1,280, and the panel is upgraded to an LTPO OLED one. It gets the same 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera system is just as good, but Google added a bit more versatility to the Pro model. It has an extra 48MP periscope telephoto camera, making it a better option for those who like to zoom in while shooting photos.

Of course, the design and build quality stay mostly untouched, and you still get the same IP68 rating. Battery life is still pretty good, especially considering this one can charge a little faster wirelessly, reaching wireless charging speeds of 21W instead of 15W. The seven-year update commitment stays the same, too.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Now, if you really want a more premium experience, and a bulkier pocket, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the top dog in this series. Performance will stay the same as the regular Pro, as it comes with the Google Tensor G4 and 16GB of RAM, too. That said, the experience will change because it has a much larger 6.8-inch screen. The LTPO OLED panel gets upgraded to a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution. It still has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Because it is a larger phone, it fits a larger 5,060mAh battery. We were able to easily make it last a full day, and often up to two, on a full charge. This one also charges much faster at 37 wired and 23W wirelessly.

The camera system is the same as the Pro’s, and it still gets a seven-year update promise. Regardless of which Pixel 9 series smartphone you pick, these are all great deviceexcellentesome prices. That said, if you aren’t quite convinced by any of these, here is our list of the best Android phones around. You’ll find a nice alternative that best fits your style there.

Also, if you prefer to spend a bit less, you can also get the budget Google Pixel 9a, which is not on sale, but you can still get a $100 gift card when you purchase one.