Get a free $100 gift card when you buy the Google Pixel 9a

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9a is a brand-new device, released in April 2025. Such new smartphones don’t usually get actual discounts, but there are some other incentives manufacturers and retailers can offer. In the case of the Google Pixel 9a, you can get a free $100 gift card when you purchase the handset. Buy the Google Pixel 9a and get a free $100 gift card ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can also get a $100 Google Store credit from the Google Store website, or a $100 Best Buy gift card from Best Buy. We know many of you already shop at Amazon, though, and that is why we’re linking to it. Also, keep in mind the offer is available regardless of which color version you get.

This is actually a good purchase on multiple levels. For starters, the Google Pixel 9a is actually already a good deal, even at its full retail price of $499. Then there is the fact that it is newly released, and it is actually a pretty capable handset.

We gave the Google Pixel 9a a very favorable review, and had very few, and mostly insignificant, things to complain about. There is a lot to love here. You’re pretty much getting a near-high-end device at a mid-tier price point. This phone comes with really good performance, thanks to the Google Tensor G4 processor and 8GB of RAM. That means that the performance is similar to that of the other Pixel 9 series handsets, albeit with a bit less multitasking capabilities.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The display is also great, offering a P-OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is a bit smaller than usual at 6.3 inches, but some of us actually prefer smaller phones. Like every other Pixel phone, the Pixel 9a has a really reliable camera system. It may only have two shooters, but the couple of cameras work very well and create really good images.

This phone also gets a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery and some Tensor G4 optimizations. As a result, we were able to easily make it last a full day with battery to spare and never really had any battery anxiety along the way. Our testing shows it could play 4K video for about 20 hours nonstop. In most other tests, it beats the Google Pixel 8a, Apple iPhone 16e, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Pixel A-series redesigns are’t very common, and this one is special because the design isn’t even borrowed from other main line-ups. We really liked the sleek look of the Pixel 9a, especially its flush camera with no bump. It actually has an aluminum frame, and while the back is made of plastic, but it looks and feels good. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. But what’s really cool is that this one gets an IP68 rating, which is rare with budget phones.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

As if all those goodies weren’t enough, you also get Google’s renowned seven-year update promise. This is still the best update commitment in the industry, matched only by Samsung. This means the Google Pixel 9a will stay relevant and secure for a long time.

We don’t see any actual discounts coming to the Google Pixel 9a anytime soon. For now, this is the best deal you can get, so take advantage of it while you can. The device has been out for a few weeks now, so the offer might disappear soon.

