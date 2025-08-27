Pre-ordered the Pixel 9 Pro last year? Don't get hit with a surprise $20 charge

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9 Pro

TL;DR For many buyers, the Pixel 9 Pro’s free one-year Google AI Pro trial is close to expiring.

It will renew at $19.99 per month if you don’t cancel before the trial period ends.

One option is downgrading to the cheaper $9.99 2TB storage plan.

Google is dangling Pixel 10 Pro buyers the nice perk of a full year of Google AI Pro for free to sweeten the deal. That’s great news if you’re picking up a new device today, but Pixel 9 Pro owners not upgrading may be watching on with a double dose of jealousy. Not only is your device no longer the latest Google flagship, but you probably got the same free subscription last year. If you picked up your previous-generation Pixel during the pre-order period, that means the trial period may be about to end, potentially flipping into a $20 monthly bill if you don’t downgrade in time.

A post on the r/GooglePixel subreddit highlighted the issue this week. The original poster explained that their complimentary year of Google AI Pro was due to end on September 18. Without any changes, it would automatically renew at $19.99 per month, or £19 in the UK. Several commenters admitted they had nearly been caught out, with one noting they’d already been charged for the new billing cycle.

One useful detail came from a reply explaining where to find the cheaper alternatives. According to the commenter, the downgrade option isn’t obvious in the standard Google One subscriptions page. Instead, you need to head into your Google One settings page, select “change membership plan,” and then scroll beneath the AI plans to “see more plans.” That’s where you’ll find the regular Google One options, such as the $9.99-per-month 2TB tier. Choosing one of these ensures your trial runs to the end of its scheduled period before switching over.

So if you picked up a Pixel 9 Pro last year and activated the free Google One AI Pro trial, now’s the time to double-check your subscription. You might be happy to start paying for the AI tools, but if not, the last thing you want is to wake up to a surprise bill.

