Another Pixel repair horror story emerges, and other owners say they're not surprised

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Google allegedly denied a warranty claim on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold after initially promising a free repair.

The owner claims there’s no physical damage to the phone, but Google wants it to pay $660.

Many others in the replies confirm similar treatment, with Google rejecting warranty claims for vague reasons.

Your experience of owning a Pixel may depend on your needs, usage, and preferences, but we’ve often heard the same disappointing story about Google’s customer support. Most people can’t find a more fitting word than “nightmare” to describe their experiences with Pixel customer support, and new stories keep emerging. We’ve seen stories of Google rejecting warranty claims without any actual damage to devices and Google offering weak excuses, such as using a case, to reason problems with devices. And a story with a similar ending appears to have now emerged.

A Pixel 9 Pro Fold user recently recounted a frustrating experience with Google customer support while trying to get their phone fixed. About a month ago, a blob suddenly started appearing on their Fold’s inner display. Upon reaching out, Pixel support initially told them the phone would be fixed for free because it shows no signs of physical damage. That’s probably because Google covers the Pixel 9 Pro series’ display issues, whether they originate from manufacturing defects or screen lines popping up after updates, under the Extended Repair Program it announced last year.

However, when they sent the device in for an inspection, the repair bills were supposedly jacked up straight from the previous $0 to $660. After refusing to pay because the phone had no physical damage, the phone was returned to the owner. They escalated the issue to a manager, who, the user claims, assured them a resolution within the next 48 hours and even agreed that there seemed to be no physical damage.

Despite the assurance, there have been no updates in the last 15 days, according to the user, who says they have been trying to raise the issue with support nearly every day. They get the same AI-generated response that the update is being worked on.

Reddit user _M0ON_

During this period, they haven’t been able to use the phone because the patch on the screen seems to trigger the touch, and basically makes the phone nearly impossible to interact with.

The user rightly feels “heartbroken” and says the trust they’ve accumulated for Google over the years “is gone.” What’s worse is that this was their third replacement, as the previous two units they received had other issues that prompted Google to swap the phone for free.

In the replies to the Reddit thread, we see several other Pixel owners complaining of similar mistreatment from Google. One hobobindleguy recounts a similar experience getting their Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s screen fixed under warranty and now plans to switch to an iPhone because of the poor Google support experience. Another user, jorgejjvr, says they had to tussle with the support constantly for four weeks to get their Pixel 10 Pro fixed under warranty. Yet another one, jopy666, says they were “outrightly refused” a repair for their $1,900 Pixel Fold, even after escalating it repeatedly, all while paying $15 a month for Pixel Care+ on top of that.

The thread also includes some positive comments, with a few users reporting they received replacement units — and in some cases, free upgrades to a newer generation — with little hassle. That still doesn’t undermine the problem the owner in question is going through.

Even though Google now allows self-repairs, it wouldn’t be any cheaper to go with a reputable alternative, such as iFixit. But even if we were to ignore the financial burden it places on the owner, the alleged emotional torment is still something Google should be held responsible for. That especially holds when its agents agreed the phone shows no signs of damage, which means it should have qualified for a free repair, if not a replacement.

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