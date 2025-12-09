Google will now repair your faulty Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold for free

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has kicked off a new Extended Repair Program for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL.

The program covers a limited number of Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL devices with vertical lines on the display or a screen flickering problem.

Google is offering free display replacements for these phones for up to three years from the original retail purchase date.

Google has announced a new Extended Repair Program for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL after confirming that a “limited number” of units are affected by display-related issues. The company has also opened up the program for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it hasn’t specified what’s actually wrong with the foldable, citing issues affecting the “functionality of the device.”

According to Google, if your Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL’s screen develops a vertical line running from the bottom to the top or if it flickers, you may be eligible for free repairs under the new Extended Repair Program.

For the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google doesn’t mention any display faults, but says it’ll repair units with functionality issues for free.

Google is offering free display replacements for eligible Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL units for up to three years from the original retail purchase date. All repairs under the new program, including for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, apply only after a repair center has inspected and verified the issues.

It’s also important to note that not every Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL, or Pro Fold will qualify for the Extended Repair Program. Google says that phones with cracked screens, damaged cover glass, or signs of liquid intrusion will not be considered for screen replacements under the new program. However, if your unit doesn’t qualify, you can always opt for standard warranty coverage (if applicable) or pay for out-of-warranty repairs.

Google’s Extended Repair Program for the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold is now live. Users can access repairs through Google walk-in centers, authorized service partners, or online repair options. Any repairs completed under the extended program will be covered by a 90-day warranty.

Google also clarifies that this repair extension does not expand its coverage for other unrelated issues outside of the limited warranty. You can check your Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL repair options here.

