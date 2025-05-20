Save $300 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you looking for a foldable phone? The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 are your best bets. Today, we’re highlighting Google’s device, which is currently discounted to $1499, saving you $300. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also on sale, but it is slightly more expensive. Keep reading to learn more about that deal. Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal,” so we’re not sure how long the discount will be available.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

As already mentioned, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is among the best foldable phones around. It offers a great experience all around, starting with the great performance, thanks to its Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. The chip still runs a bit hot, but it isn’t as bad as previous generations, and it can definitely perform.

The 16GB of RAM gives it plenty of multitasking power, but the internal display is even more important in this department. Unfold it and you’ll meet a large 8.0-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 2,152 x 2,076 resolution. It touts a 120Hz refresh rate. For the times when you don’t need the extra screen real estate or prefer saving battery power, there’s also the external 6.3-inch screen.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The handset follows a similar design language to the rest of the Pixel 9 series, save for the folding mechanism. It looks and feels great. It’s also made of an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it has no dust protection, you get an IPX8 rating, so it has excellent protection against liquids.

We can confirm that the battery can last a full day without reaching for an outlet despite the smaller 4,650mAh battery. You’ll also get that seven-year update promise that Google is so popular for. We wish the camera and charging speeds were as good as the rest of the Pixel 9 series, especially considering the phone’s much higher price point. These are still decent, though, and we’re sure engineering a foldable phone has its challenges, so some sacrifices had to be made.

Extra deal: Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $350.00

If you’re more of a Samsung fan, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also on sale, but for $1,549.99. Is it worth the extra $50.99? Well, it is actually a bigger $350 discount. The Samsung foldable’s retail price is higher at $1,899.99, so you’re technically catching a bigger discount. Some might also argue that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is better.

For starters, we know many of you prefer Samsung’s designs. This phone is sleek, with an aluminum frame and outstanding aesthetics. It also gets a higher IP48 rating, giving it more protection against solids like dust.

Performance won’t be an issue with this phone, either. It has a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. While it has less RAM, at 12GB, that is enough for most users. It is definitely a factor to consider, though. If you’re a beastly multitasker, you might want to opt for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The external display is also a bit smaller at 7.6 inches, but it does have a really nice LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The external display measures 6.3 inches diagonally, so it is the same.

Similarly to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the camera isn’t as impressive, but it is decent. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also lasts about a full day per charge. And while some complain about the 25W wired charging, that is actually a bit faster than Google’s 21W. At least it still gets a seven-year update promise, though. Samsung is actually the only manufacturer that matches Google in this regard. Regardless of which phone you decide to get, you should probably take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later. These deals don’t often last very long. You can also take a look at some alternatives in our list of the best foldable phones, if you want to consider other great options.