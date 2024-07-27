PixoPhone

The Google Pixel 9 series is fast approaching. Even though we’re still several days away from the company’s August 13 launch date, there’s not much about the smartphones we don’t know. While specs are critical, many choose their smartphones based on the colors offered.

In our exclusive report in May, we confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL would come in four colors, but a recent leak has showcased the phone in its respective hues. You can view each below.

Porcelain Obsidian Rose Hazel

These colors include Hazel (light gray), Obsidian (dark gray/black), Porcelain (white/cream), and Rose (light pink). But which is your favorite? Are you lamenting the lack of a particular hue or missing the Sky colorway offered with the Pixel 8 Pro? Be sure to vote in our poll below.

Which Google Pixel 9 Pro color is your favorite? 521 votes Hazel (light gray) 43 % Porcelain (cream) 17 % Obsidian (black) 21 % Rose (light pink) 7 % I don't like any of the Pixel 9 Pro's colors 11 %

Beyond its colors, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will feature some hefty specs based on leaked marketing material. This includes a 50+48+48MP rear camera array with a 42MP selfie camera, a 6.3-inch display for the Pro and a 6.8-inch screen for the XL, and the Tensor G4 with 16GB of RAM beneath its matte skin.

