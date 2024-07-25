Check out the Pixel 9 Pro in all four colors in these new renders

TL;DR Leaked renders of the Pixel 9 Pro have confirmed the four color variants.

The device will be available in black, off-white, light-gray, and pink colors, likely called Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

Previous leaks suggest that the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL will also be available in the same color options.

Earlier today, we got a look at the leaked promotional material for the Pixel 9 series, which revealed almost everything about Google’s upcoming flagship lineup. However, it did not include a few details, like the confirmed prices for all four devices and color options for the Pixel 9 Pro models. While we will likely have to wait until Google’s event on August 13 for pricing and availability info, a fresh leak has revealed the four color variants for the Pixel 9 Pro.

After leaking the promotional material, OnLeaks has now shared (via Android Headlines) high-resolution renders of the Pixel 9 Pro in all four colorways. The renders give us a detailed look at the Pixel 9 Pro’s design, showcasing the updated camera island, a flat back panel, the matte finish metal frame, and the updated display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The images also confirm our exclusive Pixel 9 series color and wallpaper leak from May, in which we revealed that Google will offer the Pixel 9 Pro in Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose colorways. These marketing names align with the light-gray, black, off-white, and pink colorways shown in the images.

Google will offer the Pixel 9 Pro in two sizes, and these images showcase the smaller variant. However, our findings indicate that the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL will also be available in the same color options. Both models will feature Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 42MP selfie camera, and a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera.

