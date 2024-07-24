A lot of you fancy the Pixel 9 camera upgrades, but not all are convinced

PixoPhone

One of the strengths of the Google Pixel 8 series is its camera capabilities. Since the Pixel 7 launched in 2022, the company has been more invested in polishing its sensor hardware. This focus is set to continue through to the Pixel 9 series.

As detailed in our exclusive report, the four Pixel 9 models are expected to receive upgraded ultrawide and telephoto cameras (in the Pro and Pro XL). However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel Fold successor, is likely to receive camera downgrades. It’s a rather odd predicament but could be justified by factoring in the much slimmer body of the foldable. Either way, this next generation of Pixel will also support 8K video, giving the line another shot in the arm.

Are the Pixel 9 series’ camera upgrades appealing enough? Considering all this, we asked you what you thought of the Pixel 9’s camera specs and whether the upgrades would convince you to switch. Your responses are generally positive.

Nearly a third of respondents (32.6%) say that camera upgrades are one of the main reasons they pick up a Pixel 9 model. 23.8% note that they’ll upgrade for a different reason. This suggests that 56.4% of the voters will upgrade to the Pixel 9 line.

Notably. 24.8% note that while the upgrades are compelling, they’re not enough to warrant purchasing a Pixel 9. In any case, just under 20% of readers wouldn’t get a Pixel 9 model, camera upgrades or not.

Many readers in the comments welcome the upgraded hardware, but aren’t convinced by the enhanced recording resolution. “I’m very excited about the 50 MP selfie camera! Good to see they’re attempting to do 8K but personally I will only record in 4K max. So here’s hoping that 4K will look even better this time around,” one reader notes.

Others lament the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s potential downgrades. “Once again, the Fold comes with serious downgrades in the camera. This, along with serious downgrades in charging ability, were the primary reasons I skipped the first one. I was balancing between the 9 Pro and the 9 Pro Fold (either going smaller or going bigger), but this might be enough to make up my mind and could demonstrate that they’re still not legitimately making the Fold an actual Pro,” another commenter states.

Either way, plenty of readers will pick up a Pixel 9 model in the coming weeks, and we’ll know for sure once the phone series drops on August 13.

