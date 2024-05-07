Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Which should you buy?
Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: At a glance
- The Galaxy A35 is cheaper than the Pixel 8.
- The Galaxy A35 has a larger battery and supports faster charging.
- The Pixel 8a has better cameras.
- The Pixel 8a offers much longer software support.
- Both come with dust and water resistance.
Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Specs
|Google Pixel 8a
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
Display
|Google Pixel 8a
6.1-inch OLED
2400 x 1080 resolution
120Hz refresh rate
20:9 aspect ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
6.6-inch Super AMOLED
2340 x 1080 resolution
120Hz refresh rate
19.5:9 aspect ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Processor
|Google Pixel 8a
Google Tensor G3
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
Samsung Exynos 1380
RAM
|Google Pixel 8a
8GB
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
6GB
Storage
|Google Pixel 8a
128/256GB
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
128GB
Expandable via microSD card
Battery
|Google Pixel 8a
4.492mAh
18W wired charging
7.5W wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
5,000mAh
25W wired charging
Cameras
|Google Pixel 8a
64MP wide camera
ƒ/1.89 aperture
OIS + EIS
13MP ultra-wide camera, 120deg FoV
ƒ/2.2 aperture
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
50MP wide camera
ƒ/1.8 aperture
OIS
8MP ultra-wide camera, 123deg FoV
ƒ/2.2 aperture
5MP macro camera
ƒ/2.4 aperture
Connectivity
|Google Pixel 8a
5G
4G LTE
Wi-Fi 6e
Bluetooth 5.3
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
5G
4G LTE
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Operating System
|Google Pixel 8a
Pixel UI
Android 14
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
One UI 6.1
Android 14
Water resistance
|Google Pixel 8a
IP67
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
IP67
Colors
|Google Pixel 8a
Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
Iceblue, Lilac, Navy
Dimension and weight
|Google Pixel 8a
152.4 x 73.7 x 10.1mm
192.8 grams
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
161.7 x 78 x 8.2mm
209 grams
Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Price and availability
Google Pixel 8a: Starts at $499
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Starts at $399
The Pixel 8a is available for pre-order from May 7, 2024, and will go on general sale a week after, on May 14, 2024. The affordable A-series device starts at $499, the same price as its predecessor. However, for the first time, Google is adding a 256GB storage variant, which will set you back an additional $60. As far as colorways go, the unique Bay and Aloe options join the standard Porcelain and Obsidian. However, the 256GB version will only be available in Obsidian at launch.
On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 launched in the US on April 18, 2024. The mid-range smartphone from Samsung is priced at $399 and is available in Iceblue, Lilac, and Navy.
Now with 256GB storage
Value for the price
120Hz refresh rate
Long battery life
In previous years, the Galaxy A5x smartphone has been the more direct competition to the Pixel A-series. Samsung’s decision to not release the Galaxy A55 in the US means it falls on the Galaxy A35 to bring the fight to Google’s latest smartphone. And the cheaper Galaxy smartphone holds its ground surprisingly well.
Both phones have Full HD+ resolutions and 120Hz refresh rates, and those who prefer more screen real estate will appreciate the Galaxy A35’s 6.6-inch display. The Pixel 8a might have a smaller screen, but it gets much brighter with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, double that of its Samsung rival. Regarding build quality, the Pixel 8a has the edge with its metal frame. However, the Galaxy A35 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for scratch protection, while the Pixel relies on the seven-year-old Gorilla Glass 3.
The Pixel 8a has a better processing package, more RAM, and a new storage variant that doubles the storage of the base variant. It’s a much-needed increase, and 256GB will likely be the preferred option for most buyers. While the Galaxy A35 only has 128GB storage, it more than makes up for it with microSD card support, even if it comes in lieu of dual-SIM capabilities. The Samsung phone also has a larger battery and faster wired charging, while the Pixel 8a comes with wireless charging.
The camera department is where the Pixel 8a solidifies its lead. Samsung’s mid-range phones don’t have bad cameras, of course. But the Pixel 8a’s cameras are more capable, and helped along by Google’s stack of AI-powered camera features, like Magic Editor. Despite falling in the affordable category, the Pixel A-series has given even flagships a run for their money, and the 8a is no different. The Galaxy A35’s triple-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP shooter, is also solid.
Speaking of flagship features, Google also brings most software features from the Pixel 8 series to the Pixel 8a. From Circle to Search and Gemini Nano to Live Translate and Pixel Call Assist, AI takes the Pixel 8a to the next level. The Galaxy A35’s One UI 6.1 is no slouch but won’t offer nearly the same experience as the Pixel. That extends to software support as well. The A35 will come with four major OS upgrades and another year of security updates, which is quite impressive for a Samsung mid-ranger. However, the Pixel 8a breaks the mold with seven years of major OS updates!
Unless you’re tied to a particular ecosystem — Samsung and Pixel phones will understandably play best with their own sets of accessories — the Pixel 8a is the better buy, albeit at a $100 surcharge, and even more if you want extra storage.
Would you rather buy the Pixel 8a or the Galaxy A35?
Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: FAQ
While the new Pixel 8a supports 7.5W wireless charging, the Galaxy A35 does not.
The Pixel 8a doesn’t offer expandable storage, while the Galaxy A35 lets you add up to 1TB of storage via microSD card. This takes the place of the extra SIM slot, though.
Yes, both phones offer dual-SIM support in the form of a nanoSIM and eSIM. The Galaxy A35 has dual SIM slots, with the secondary slot also working as the microSD card slot.
No, the two phones don’t come with headphone jacks.