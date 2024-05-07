Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Which should you buy?

Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: At a glance The Galaxy A35 is cheaper than the Pixel 8.

The Galaxy A35 has a larger battery and supports faster charging.

The Pixel 8a has better cameras.

The Pixel 8a offers much longer software support.

Both come with dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Specs

Google Pixel 8a Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Display

Google Pixel 8a 6.1-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 6.6-inch Super AMOLED

2340 x 1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

19.5:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor

Google Pixel 8a Google Tensor G3

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Samsung Exynos 1380

RAM

Google Pixel 8a 8GB

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 6GB

Storage

Google Pixel 8a 128/256GB

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 128GB

Expandable via microSD card

Battery

Google Pixel 8a 4.492mAh

18W wired charging

7.5W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 5,000mAh

25W wired charging

Cameras

Google Pixel 8a 64MP wide camera

ƒ/1.89 aperture

OIS + EIS



13MP ultra-wide camera, 120deg FoV

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 50MP wide camera

ƒ/1.8 aperture

OIS



8MP ultra-wide camera, 123deg FoV

ƒ/2.2 aperture



5MP macro camera

ƒ/2.4 aperture

Connectivity

Google Pixel 8a 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

Operating System

Google Pixel 8a Pixel UI

Android 14

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G One UI 6.1

Android 14

Water resistance

Google Pixel 8a IP67

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G IP67

Colors

Google Pixel 8a Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Iceblue, Lilac, Navy

Dimension and weight

Google Pixel 8a 152.4 x 73.7 x 10.1mm

192.8 grams

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 161.7 x 78 x 8.2mm

209 grams



Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Price and availability

Google

Google Pixel 8a: Starts at $499 Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Starts at $399

The Pixel 8a is available for pre-order from May 7, 2024, and will go on general sale a week after, on May 14, 2024. The affordable A-series device starts at $499, the same price as its predecessor. However, for the first time, Google is adding a 256GB storage variant, which will set you back an additional $60. As far as colorways go, the unique Bay and Aloe options join the standard Porcelain and Obsidian. However, the 256GB version will only be available in Obsidian at launch.

Samsung

On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 launched in the US on April 18, 2024. The mid-range smartphone from Samsung is priced at $399 and is available in Iceblue, Lilac, and Navy.

Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Which should you buy?

Google

In previous years, the Galaxy A5x smartphone has been the more direct competition to the Pixel A-series. Samsung’s decision to not release the Galaxy A55 in the US means it falls on the Galaxy A35 to bring the fight to Google’s latest smartphone. And the cheaper Galaxy smartphone holds its ground surprisingly well.

Both phones have Full HD+ resolutions and 120Hz refresh rates, and those who prefer more screen real estate will appreciate the Galaxy A35’s 6.6-inch display. The Pixel 8a might have a smaller screen, but it gets much brighter with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, double that of its Samsung rival. Regarding build quality, the Pixel 8a has the edge with its metal frame. However, the Galaxy A35 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for scratch protection, while the Pixel relies on the seven-year-old Gorilla Glass 3.

Samsung

The Pixel 8a has a better processing package, more RAM, and a new storage variant that doubles the storage of the base variant. It’s a much-needed increase, and 256GB will likely be the preferred option for most buyers. While the Galaxy A35 only has 128GB storage, it more than makes up for it with microSD card support, even if it comes in lieu of dual-SIM capabilities. The Samsung phone also has a larger battery and faster wired charging, while the Pixel 8a comes with wireless charging.

The camera department is where the Pixel 8a solidifies its lead. Samsung’s mid-range phones don’t have bad cameras, of course. But the Pixel 8a’s cameras are more capable, and helped along by Google’s stack of AI-powered camera features, like Magic Editor. Despite falling in the affordable category, the Pixel A-series has given even flagships a run for their money, and the 8a is no different. The Galaxy A35’s triple-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP shooter, is also solid.

Speaking of flagship features, Google also brings most software features from the Pixel 8 series to the Pixel 8a. From Circle to Search and Gemini Nano to Live Translate and Pixel Call Assist, AI takes the Pixel 8a to the next level. The Galaxy A35’s One UI 6.1 is no slouch but won’t offer nearly the same experience as the Pixel. That extends to software support as well. The A35 will come with four major OS upgrades and another year of security updates, which is quite impressive for a Samsung mid-ranger. However, the Pixel 8a breaks the mold with seven years of major OS updates!

Unless you’re tied to a particular ecosystem — Samsung and Pixel phones will understandably play best with their own sets of accessories — the Pixel 8a is the better buy, albeit at a $100 surcharge, and even more if you want extra storage.

Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: FAQ

Are the Google Pixel 8a and Samsung Galaxy A35 waterproof? Yes, both the Pixel 8a and the Galaxy A35 come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Do the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A35 have wireless charging? While the new Pixel 8a supports 7.5W wireless charging, the Galaxy A35 does not.

Do the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A35 have an SD card slot? The Pixel 8a doesn’t offer expandable storage, while the Galaxy A35 lets you add up to 1TB of storage via microSD card. This takes the place of the extra SIM slot, though.

Are the Google Pixel 8a and Galaxy A35 dual SIM and eSIM? Yes, both phones offer dual-SIM support in the form of a nanoSIM and eSIM. The Galaxy A35 has dual SIM slots, with the secondary slot also working as the microSD card slot.

Do the Pixel 8a and Galaxy A35 have headphone jacks? No, the two phones don’t come with headphone jacks.