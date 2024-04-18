The phone you buy for your parents: The Galaxy A35 5G is now in the US

Samsung

Samsung typically launches a variety of mid-range phones every year, with entries in the Galaxy A5x and Galaxy A3x usually arriving in the US. Unfortunately, Samsung revealed the recently released Galaxy A55 5G will not be coming to the US. However, its more affordable sibling, the Galaxy A35 5G, will be available in the States and is launching today.

First things first, let’s start with the exterior of the Galaxy A35 5G, which comes in Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Lemon, and Awesome Ice Blue colorways. The handset features a flat display with a top center-aligned punch hole camera. At the back, you’ll see the triple camera array that looks similar to the design used for the more premium Galaxy S series.

That display uses AMOLED technology and measures 6.6 inches. You can expect full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. If you think this sounds familiar, it’s about the same as what we got with last year’s model. To further improve the screen’s visuals, Samsung has given the handset a Vision Booster mode, which is said to provide clear visibility regardless of the environment.

While the display is important, so too are the cameras. The rear setup features a main camera, ultrawide, and macro lens that offers 50MP, 8MP, and 5MP, respectively. Meanwhile, the front camera boasts a 13MP shooter. Overall, the main camera gets a nice bump up from its predecessor, but everything else is fairly the same. Along with these cameras, however, we’re getting some nice camera features such as optical image stabilization, Night Portrait mode, 12-bit HDR, and video digital image stabilization.

On the inside, Samsung’s latest mid-range phone runs on an unspecified Octa-Core processor with your choice of the following configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, or 8GB + 256GB. Last year, the Galaxy A34 5G was home to a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the Galaxy A35 5G launched globally is powered by the octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, though this hasn’t been specifically confirmed for the US unit.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and comes with “Super Fast Charging,” which supports up to 25W. This handset also offers decent protection with an IP67 rating.

Samsung

Something interesting about this new phone is that it is one of the first in the A series to receive Samsung Knox Vault. You can also expect to be protected by Samsung Knox, a multi-layered security platform designed to protect hardware and software from vulnerabilities. The phone launches with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. Samsung’s update promise covers this phone with four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

As with the Galaxy S models, the Galaxy A35 works very well with Samsung’s ecosystem. So you can connect with other Galaxy products in your collection.

If the Galaxy A35 sounds like it’s up your alley, it is available starting at $399.99 on Samsung’s website, Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carriers and retailers. You can also get 30% off the Galaxy Buds FE with your purchase, but only for a limited time. In addition, you can trade in your current phone to receive up to $150 off the handset.

