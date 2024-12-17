Budget phone deals: Our favorite affordable phones are even cheaper today!

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Left: Google Pixel 8a, Right: Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

The Google Pixel 8a is actually our favorite budget phone, even without a discount. At $399, it’s quite a steal, and it happens to be a great phone despite its lower price point. The design is very similar to that of the Pixel 8 series. While the materials aren’t as premium, you still get an aluminum frame. The plastic back actually feels pretty nice, with a nice grip glass can’t replicate. It even gets an IP67 rating, which is a nice treat, considering this is a budget handset.

The device also happens to be quite powerful, unlike most budget phones. It has a capable Google Tensor G3 processor inside. Again, this is the same chip found on the Pixel 8 series. It also gets 8GB of RAM, which is good enough for most users. I’ve never experienced any slowdowns with this phone, honestly. You’ll get a pretty nice 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Based on our Pixel 8a review tests, battery life extends as much as 10 hours while web browsing. The camera system is actually pretty good, which is common for Google devices. And because this is a Pixel device, you will get some nice benefits, such as a seven-year upgrade promise, Pixel-exclusive features, prompt updates, and more.

We actually prefer the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, but that one didn’t launch in the US. This makes the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G the best Samsung budget phone in our country. It is still a great device, though. The design is very reminiscent of all other Samsung devices, which is a good thing. It is sleek and very elegant, and it is also IP67-rated.

The display is actually surprisingly good for a device in this price range. It sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Performance isn’t really much of an issue here, either. This handset comes with an Exynos 1380, and this version gets 6GB of RAM.

In our Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review, we also found that it has a decent camera system. We were also impressed by the battery life, which averages about a day and a half per full charge. Overall, we think the phone is kind of too good for this price point.

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is for those who want a good budget phone with an included stylus. It’s the only major smartphone besides the Galaxy S Ultra series to come with a stylus, and it’s a pleasure to use for jotting down notes or general navigation. We are also fans of Motorola’s unique design, which features a grippy textured back made to resemble leather. It comes in some really nice colors, and looks very unique in a world of glass slabs.

As it goes with modern budget devices, performance isn’t half bad. It takes advantage of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and a healthy 8GB of RAM. The 6.7-inch P-OLED screen is actually quite outstanding. It offers a great visual experience, with deep blacks and vibrant colors, as well as a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you care for battery life, this is the best option out of the three. We were able to make it last two days per charge, consistently. Not to mention, it charges pretty quickly, at 30W. Are you getting any of these? Act quickly! These prices are sure to go back to normal soon enough. If you’re not convinced, though, here’s our list of the best budget phones. You’re bound to find something you like in there.

