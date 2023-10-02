Leaked promo video shows how easy it is to switch to Pixel 8

TL;DR A leaked promo video has shown how easy it is to switch to the Pixel 8.

The clip shows that you can easily transfer data like music, videos, and more to the device.

We also get a brief look at the Best Take photography feature.

Google is gearing up for the Pixel 8 series launch on Wednesday, and there’s clearly been no shortage of leaks. Now, a tipster has posted a leaked promo video for the new flagship phones.

X user Arsène Lupin (h/t: 9to5Google) has posted an apparent leaked Pixel 8 series video, touting the ease of switching to the new phones. Check out the clip below.

The clip notes that you can easily transfer your apps, contacts, music, photos, and videos to the Pixel 8 series. It adds that messaging data from the likes of WhatsApp, iMessage, and text messages can be automatically transferred too.

It’s worth noting that switching between Android phones in general is mostly painless thanks to most of this data being stored in the cloud anyway. Many OEMs also have device transfer apps for brisk wireless transfers between phones. So the Pixel 8 series doesn’t seem special in terms of the content you can copy. In saying so, Google includes a Quick Switch adapter with Pixel phones, allowing you to plug your old phone into a Pixel for potentially faster, more reliable transfers.

What do you make of Android phone transfers? 56 votes I've found the process to be easy 39 % The process is okay, but could be better 46 % Switching phones is a pain 14 %

Otherwise, the clip goes over some existing Pixel features. This includes Magic Eraser, Real Tone functionality, Clear Calling, Call Screening, and Feature Drops. But we do get a brief look at the Best Take feature, which allows you to edit facial expressions in a photo.

The tipster also uploaded a separate clip highlighting some previously leaked Pixel 8 Pro camera features. This includes the Video Boost feature, Night Sight Video functionality, Audio Magic Eraser for editing background noise, and Pro camera controls. We’ll undoubtedly get more details on these features and more on October 4.

