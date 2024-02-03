Peek inside the Pixel 8 Pro with this transparent Spigen case

Transparent phone cases that reveal the intricate inner workings of your device are the latest trend in the smartphone accessory market. This trend, perhaps in response to Nothing’s unique smartphone designs, offers a quirky way to flaunt your device. Every brand appears to have embraced this trend, with dbrand offering an array of similar skins and cases. Now, Spigen has also entered the scene.

The Ultra Hybrid 01 Edition for the Pixel 8 Pro is Spigen’s understated yet stylish solution to showcase the internals of Google’s newest flagship. Eschewing a vibrant display of copper charging coils and hidden Easter eggs, the 01 Edition opts for a more subdued, grayscale depiction of the Pixel 8 Pro’s interior, accentuated by a smokey gray side rail.

The Ultra Hybrid boasts a one-piece design, ensuring easy application and removal from your Pixel 8 Pro. It merges two distinct materials: a flexible, gray TPU frame and a robust polycarbonate back panel, which carries the actual design. This fusion of materials gives the Ultra Hybrid the resilience to protect your device from shocks and scratches. However, you’ll still want to stay clear of sharper or abrasive edges, which could damage the pattern etched on the outer surface of the back panel.

Contrary to many Pixel 8 Pro cases that offer a variety of colors for personal customization, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid 01 Edition is exclusively available in a smokey gray colorway. It’s a good way to add an elegant touch to your phone’s aesthetic, but it may not cater to those who favor bolder colors or frequently switch up their style.

On a brighter note, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid 01 Edition is reasonably priced at $39, offering good value for a Pixel 8 Pro case.