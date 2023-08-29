Google could leave Samsung behind with longer Android updates for Pixel 8 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expected to offer longer Android OS updates for the Pixel 8 series and future devices.

It could surpass Samsung’s four-year update policy.

Google is expected to “meaningfully match” Apple’s long-term update commitment for iPhones.

Google is possibly thinking of increasing the lifespan of its Pixel devices, starting with the Pixel 8 series. Folks at 9to5Google are hearing that the new Google phones will offer longer OS updates than Samsung flagships.

Samsung currently offers four years of Android updates for most of its premium phones and tablets. Some cheaper Galaxy A and F series handsets also benefit from the company’s industry-leading policy. Even Xiaomi recently matched Samsung’s update commitment for its China-exclusive Redmi K60 Extreme Edition.

Meanwhile, Google has offered three years of major OS updates and two years of security patches since the Pixel 6 series.

According to the latest report, the Pixel 8 series will remedy Google’s update policy to “meaningfully match” Apple’s long-term update commitment for iPhones.

The 2018 iPhone XS launched with iOS 12 on board and is now in line to receive iOS 17. That’s five whole OS-level updates since the phone’s launch. If Google promises the same for the Pixel 8 series, it would definitely be a big pull for buyers who are reluctant to upgrade their phones every few years.

Google is expected to surpass Samsung’s update policy at the very least. That means we could be looking at five or more years of Android OS updates. However, the exact details of the Pixel 8’s updates situation remain under wraps.

How many years of Android OS updates should Google offer for its Pixel phones? 472 votes Three Android updates are enough 4 % At least four years of Android updates 17 % Five years of Android updates 41 % More than five years of Android updates 39 %

