Google Pixel 8 release date: When is it coming out?

After several impressive Android phone releases so far in 2023, the Google Pixel 8 is the next highly anticipated handset on which our sights are set. An official Google Pixel 8 release date is yet to be confirmed, but thanks to a series of leaks, rumors, and not-so-complicated deduction, we think we can be pretty sure of when it will be unveiled.

As with the Pixel 7 series, we’re anticipating both a Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro imminently, with the prospect of a Google Pixel 8a a little further down the road. Following the success of the Pixel 7, which was lauded for its features but also criticized for issues like overheating and slow charging, we’re eager to see how Google has addressed these concerns. From rumored color variants like Jade, Licorice, Haze, and Peony to potential upgrades in camera technology and the inclusion of the Tensor G3 processor, the Pixel 8 promises to be a game-changer. Let’s get to the speculation.

When is the Google Pixel 8 coming out?

Google Pixel 4 — October 15, 2019

— October 15, 2019 Google Pixel 5 — 30 September, 2020 Google Pixel 6 — October 19, 2021

— October 19, 2021 Google Pixel 7 — October 6, 2022

While nothing is official, we can say with a good deal of confidence that the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro release date will be October 4, 2023. That is when we expect the phones to be announced, and we’ll go into whether you’ll be able to purchase them at that time in the next section. First, we’ll outline why we are so confident of our prediction.

As you can see by the announcement dates of the previous generations above, early to mid-October is the usual window for the latest Pixel flagships. It deviated into September for the Pixel 5 in 2020, but only a day out from October, and we all remember what a strange year that was. There’s no reason to think the Pixel 8 will buck the trend.

And, right on cue, Google has revealed that its next Pixel hardware event will take place on October 4. While the tech giant hasn’t confirmed the Pixel 8 by name, it has dropped a number of hints and teasers that leave little room for doubt. One example is a post on Threads and Twitter from the official Google Pixel account. Alongside a video of a Pixel device talking to an iPhone, the caption partially reads, “Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps these Best Phones Forever stay cool as cucumbers. The w8 is almost over.” You don’t need the enigma machine to decode that one.

Given the numerous other leaks and tips pointing towards an October 4 launch date, it would be a real shock if the Pixel 8 series wasn’t unveiled at that time.

Will the Pixel 8 be available at launch?

Google Pixel 4 — October 23, 2019

— October 23, 2019 Google Pixel 5 — October 15, 2020 Google Pixel 6 — October 28, 2021

— October 28, 2021 Google Pixel 7 — October 13, 2022

The short answer to this is that the Pixel 8 probably won’t be available to buy right at launch, but we’re hedging our bets a little more on this one.

If you compare the dates that the last four generations of the Pixel became available to buy with their announcement dates, there’s a pretty consistent pattern. Each model was available for pre-order for a period of between seven and 16 days before it hit the shelves, with the Pixel 7 available exactly one week after it launched. From this, we can estimate that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will become available to buy on or around October 11-13. Since the last three iterations of the line have all become available to buy on a Thursday, our best guess is that the devices will become available on October 12, 2023.

While they’re not enough to sway our estimate, Google has already thrown us a couple of Pixel-shaped curveballs on this front in 2023. The most recent Pixel smartphone off the production line was the Pixel Fold. This first foray into the foldable market from Google was announced on May 10, but it didn’t become available to buy until June 20 — a full six weeks later. On the flip side of that, Google wrong-footed everyone at the launch of the Pixel 7a at the same I/O event by making it available to buy immediately.

Will there be a livestream of the Pixel 8 launch?

We will get to see a livestream of the Pixel 8 launch. The “Made by Google” event on October 4 is due to be an in-person event taking place in New York City, but it will also be livestreamed on Google’s YouTube channel.

We’ll also be covering the livestream and bringing you all the latest news and announcements here at Android Authority.

What other products will Google announce at the 2023 Pixel launch event?

The Pixel 7 launched last October alongside the first generation of the Google Pixel Watch, and we’re expecting the Pixel Watch 2 to debut alongside the Google Pixel 8. Not only would this make sense from a scheduling perspective, but we’ve also seen FCC filings, indications in the Fitbit camp, as well as numerous leaks and rumors. The evidence is such that, as with the flagship phone launch, we’ll be amazed if the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t make an appearance.

And why wouldn’t Google want to introduce an upgrade to its first-gen wearable? The popular smartwatch had a lot to like, as well as a few shortcomings that often come alongside the first model in a new line. The Pixel Watch 2 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, replacing the older Exynos 9110 SoC, promising better efficiency and performance. This new chip is expected to improve the device’s battery life, which was a significant pain point for the original Pixel Watch. With these upgrades, Google appears to be taking user feedback seriously.

FAQS

How much will the Pixel 8 cost? If the rumors and leaks are accurate, the Pixel 8 is likely to cost more than the Pixel 7. Signs are pointing to a $699 price tag in the US and as much as $999 for the Pixel 8 Pro. The price hike in Europe could be even more substantial, with the Pixel 8 rumored to cost €874.25 plus VAT.

Will the Pixel 8 be smaller? While we’re not expecting significant changes to the size, the Pixel 8 is likely to have a slightly smaller frame this year with dimensions of 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm — a reduction from the Pixel 7 at 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm.

Should I wait for the Pixel 8 or buy the Pixel 7? This depends on your budget and how important it is for you to have the latest flagship. If money is no object, you don’t have long to wait to pick up the hotly anticipated Pixel 8, but from a cost-benefit perspective, the Pixel 7 is probably a more shrewd purchase. The upgrades likely to come with the Pixel 8 are only likely to be marginal, and the Pixel 7 is still a fantastic device. There are often deals on the Pixel 7, and more are likely to crop up once its successor launches, especially as the holiday sales approach. At the time of writing, you could get the Pixel 7 for $499.99 on Amazon, $200 less than the expected price tag of the Pixel 8.

Comments