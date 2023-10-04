The Made by Google event today not only introduced the latest Google handsets but also marked the start of their preorder period. You have until October 12 to preorder the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. We’ve rounded up the best places to secure the hottest new Android phone.

The smaller Pixel 8 retails for $100 more than its predecessor in the US at $699. You can choose from Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colorways. The Pixel 8 Pro will set you back $999 for the base model and is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, or Bay hues.

We’re just focussing on where you can get an unlocked version of either device here, though there are some good carrier deals that are worth checking out. You can even get the Pixel 8 for free if you jump through the right hoops.

Where to preorder the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro You can preorder the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro from the usual retailers, with a few incentives available in the fight to get your custom. Here are your options.

Best Buy Best Buy has preorders of both devices open, and unlike some other retailers, you can save up to $800 on either handset via a trade-in. This is true even if you use the “Activate later” option to get an unlocked model. Your old handset may not draw the maximum trade-in value, but since you’re upgrading anyway, it can’t hurt to leverage the value of your old device to save on the Pixel 8 range.

You’ll also get an extra Google device to sweeten the deal. Pixel 8 buyers will score themselves a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro — due for software enhancements as outlined in the Google presentation — and Pixel 8 Pro shoppers will land a free Pixel Watch 2. Either purchase also gets you a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Best Buy links: Pixel 8 | Pixel 8 Pro

Amazon While Amazon doesn’t have the trade-in options that Best Buy offers, the free gifts available in the preorder period are the same. So you can get the Pixel Buds Pro for free with the Pixel 8 or a free Pixel Watch 2 with the Pixel 8 Pro. The latter saves you $350 on the cost of buying the two Google devices separately.

It’s worth noting that Amazon is holding its Prime Big Deals Day sale on October 10 and 11. This overlaps with the final two days of the preorder period for the Pixel phones, so they might not be subject to the type of extra discounts you might expect to see in the Black Friday sales next month. But it’s worth checking anyway. Amazon links: Pixel 8 | Pixel 8 Pro

Google Store The most obvious place to preorder the Pixel 8 is directly from Google. It has a riff on the same deals as Amazon and Best Buy, with the Pixel Buds Pro free when you buy the Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch 2 free when you go for the Pixel 8 Pro. The slight twist is that Pixel 8 Pro buyers can choose the Buds Pro as their free gift if they so wish, or Pixel 8 shoppers can choose to save $200 on the Pixel Watch 2 instead, leaving only $149 to pay on the Wi-Fi variant of the wearable.

Google also has its own trade-in offers to consider, with as much as $650 off either device. The value that Google will attribute to your old phone isn’t as generous as the big carriers — a 512GB Pixel 7 Pro in good condition only deducts $420 from your total. Still, like with the Best Buy trade-in scheme, it’s not bad if you won’t need the previous device anyway. Google Store links: Pixel 8 | Pixel 8 Pro

