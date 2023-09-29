These Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 leaks tell us everything about the products

TL;DR The Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 have leaked extensively, with all information available through marketing renders.

Google is set to announce the products on October 4, 2023.

The Google Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 are due for launch next week. We’ve seen numerous leaks to this point; combined, they paint a clear picture. If you’ve been living under a rock these past few days, some more leaks have emerged, showing off the phones and the watch from all angles and variations, leaving nothing to the imagination.

The leaks come courtesy of Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass and WinFuture. Evan posted a full comparison sheet of the Pixel lineup in case you needed an overview of the phones before they launched.

Curiously, the abovementioned comparison image showcases that Pro controls in the camera will be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. While we understand that keeping the thermometer and the better ultrawide and telephoto cameras are hardware constraints and, hence, cannot come to the base Pixel 8, there’s nothing stopping Google from blessing the Pixel 8 with a manual mode in the camera. Note that both phones run the same Google Tensor G3 SoC.

Moving on, we have sharp renders of both phones in all three colors.

The Pixel 8 Pro in Sky Blue, Obsidian Black, and Porcelain colors is pictured above.

The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is expected in Peony Rose, Obsidian Black, and Grey colors, respectively.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 will be available in four strap colors: Black, Green, White, and Blue, though the marketing names could be different. The casing will be available in Black, Gold, and Silver colors.

A metallic band was also “leaked” for the smartwatch, which looks sleek. Remember that we’ve seen the same Brushed Silver Metal Links band for the first-gen Pixel Watch, too, and the renders are practically identical.

Google also offers the above band in a Matte Black color for the first-generation smartwatch, so it remains to be seen if the same will be available for the second generation.

We’ll learn everything officially on October 4, 2023. Until then, these leaks should keep up our excitement.

