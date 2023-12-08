Not seeing Video Boost on your Pixel 8 Pro yet? Google explains why.

Google released the December Pixel Feature Drop yesterday, and this brings the much-anticipated Video Boost feature to Pixel 8 Pro users. However, some Pixel 8 Pro owners have noticed that this camera feature still isn’t available on their handsets.

Now, Google has confirmed via a support page that Video Boost is gradually rolling out to users:

Beginning December 7, 2023, this feature gradually rolls out to Pixel 8 Pro users. It may not be available immediately.

Google didn’t issue a specific reason for this slower approach to releasing Video Boost. But we can speculate that the company is doing so to prevent its servers from potentially being overwhelmed. It’s also possible that the firm is doing a phased release of the feature so it can catch any serious bugs that occur. Either way, you’ll need to wait a little longer if you’ve got a Pixel 8 Pro and don’t see Video Boost just yet.