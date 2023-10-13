The Pixel 8 Pro does better than the iPhone 15 Pro Max in durability tests

TL;DR YouTuber Zack Nelson performed his iconic durability tests on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Thankfully, the Pixel 8 Pro survived the test, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, which had had its frame cracked, or the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which had its back glass cracked.

Google promises to keep the Pixel 8 Pro updated for seven years and to stock spare parts for repairs for that long. Passing the durability test adds confidence that the phone will last for a while.

The new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are here, and they bring a lot of improvements over their predecessors. While the Tensor G3, the display, the camera, and the AI features are the primary highlights, there are a bunch of changes around that add up to a better experience than the predecessor. For instance, the Pixel 8 Pro has survived durability tests, marking the device as better in this regard than the Pixel 7 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and even the Pixel Fold.

YouTuber Zac from the JerryRigEverything channel subjected the Pixel 8 Pro to his litany of durability tests.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s durability test holds no real surprises, and we’re glad. The phone works out as expected across all the tests. The display does burn out when exposed to flames for a while, but you’re unlikely to hold a phone that close to a flame anyway.

In the bend test, the Pixel 8 Pro survives without cracking out its back as the iPhone 15 Pro Max did, cracking its frame near the antenna lines as the Pixel 7 Pro did or catastrophically folding the other way as the Pixel Fold did.

We’re glad to see the Pixel 8 Pro come out on top. This durability test adds longevity context to Google’s promise to not only keep the Pixel 8 Pro updated for seven years but also provide spare parts for repairs for seven years. The Pixel 8 Pro surviving the durability test gives us confidence that the phone has the potential to last for a few years without giving users trouble.

