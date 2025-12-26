Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pixel 8 gets an unexpected camera update for the holidays
3 hours ago
- Google Camera v 10.2 ports the panorama interface from Pixel 9 and 10 to Pixel 8.
- The updated interface offers improved guidance during capturing.
- Pixel 7 and older still have the older interface, even with the latest Pixel Camera update.
Google debuted an updated panorama camera mode on the Pixel 9 that guides users through the process of creating a panorama shot using an intuitive AR-style interface. The feature had been exclusive to Pixel 9 and 10 until this week, but it’s now available on Pixel 8, too.
As spotted by 9to5Google, the latest version of the Pixel Camera app adds the new and improved panorama mode to Pixel 8 series phones. Pixel 7 and older can also take panorama shots, but they do not currently have access to the updated UI introduced on Pixel 9 last year.
The newer panorama mode guides you through the process of taking panorama shots with a UI that looks like the defunct Photo Sphere feature, which allowed users to create 360-degree spherical panoramas.
Like Photo Sphere, Google’s newest panorama interface imposes a series of dots onto the environment and instructs users to hold the phone level while briefly centering each of the dots in the camera viewfinder in sequence. The camera automatically snaps photos in each position, then stitches them together to create a super-wide panoramic image.
The updated panorama interface is now accessible on Pixel 8 series phones running Pixel Camera 10.2, which is available on the Play Store. Older Pixel phones running the same version of Pixel Camera still don’t have access to the latest panorama interface.
