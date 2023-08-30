Google announces date for its upcoming Pixel 8 series event

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has given a date for its upcoming Pixel hardware event.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

It’s expected Google will announce the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2, and possibly other products.

Over the last few months, there have been numerous leaks regarding the Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and more. However, there’s been no news as to when Google will hold its announcement event. But it looks like Google has finally let the cat out of the bag.

Today, the Mountain View-based organization announced a date for its upcoming Pixel hardware showcase. The keynote will be an in-person event that will take place in New York City on Wednesday, October 4, according to invitations being sent out by Google. Like many other announcement events, it will be a morning affair starting at 10 a.m. ET.

As for what will be shown during the event, it’s expected that we’ll finally see the Pixel 8 series, as well as the Pixel Watch 2. Thanks to numerous leaks and rumors, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from specs to design for the Pixel 8 and Watch 2.

It’s possible we could see an update for the Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro. Outside of these devices, it’s unknown what else could appear at the event. Whatever is announced, Android Authority will be there to cover it.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

