This Pixel 8 feature for multilingual users is coming to the Pixel 7

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel 7 series will soon get automatic language switching when using Assistant voice typing.

This feature debuted on the Pixel 8 series and is convenient for multilingual speakers.

The Google Pixel 8 phones come with a host of software features, but it’s unclear how many of these additions will be coming to older devices. Now, it looks like at least one Pixel 8 feature is coming to the Pixel 7 range.

Phandroid spotted an updated Gboard support page for Google Assistant voice typing. The page notes that the Pixel 8’s ability to automatically switch languages in Google Assistant voice typing is “coming soon” to the Pixel 7.

There’s no mention of specific Pixel 7 models, so we hope this means the Pixel 7a will get this feature too. There’s also no mention of the Pixel 6 series getting this functionality.

This is nevertheless a handy feature for multilingual people, as you previously had to manually switch to a different language keyboard if you wanted to voice type in two or more tongues. Nevertheless, Google notes that the manual option is still available, just in case automatic language detection isn’t working properly or if you prefer that approach.

There’s no word on when this option will be rolling out the Pixel 7 range, but we hope to see more Pixel 8 features coming to older Pixels in the near future. Now, how about pro camera controls for the older flagship phones?

