A lot of you are facing network trouble on your Pixel recently, and it's disappointing

Yesterday, we highlighted how recent Google Pixel smartphones like the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 8 series have been plagued with network connectivity issues since the March 2024 update. We’ve received a strong response from our readers, with many of you chiming in to confirm that the issue is indeed quite widespread.

A good majority of you responded on the website that you are facing issues. The polls on YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter) are newer, but they still have a fair chunk of people corroborating the poor experience. We even received several affirmations through email.

Reader HeyRadar spoke of their troubles with the issue, going so far as exploring a warranty replacement. Verizon did not have replacement stock, which raises eyebrows on just how many users could be impacted.

Reader Hunter V chimed in to say that they have faced the issue with a Pixel 8 Pro on Rogers in Ottawa, Canada. So, it certainly isn’t limited to Verizon in the US.

The issue also appears on the Pixel 6 series for some of you, though reader HubrisKhan mentions that the issue has been around for them for three months.

Reader J has faced the issue on their Pixel Fold too.

This marks the issue affecting practically all recent Pixel smartphones equipped with the Tensor SoC.

Many of our commenters were disappointed in Google for not addressing the issue properly so far. Some have faced business loss and personal hardships, and we can certainly empathize with their difficulties as we still consider calls and texts as two of the fundamental functions of a smartphone. A phone that is unreliable for calls doesn’t deserve to be called a phone, much less a smart one, and it’s unfortunate that so many people are going through this experience on a Pixel.

Our article sparked another discussion thread on Reddit, and it’s more of the same.

Some users are facing more problems beyond the calls and text issue that we highlighted in our original report and even the latest April 2024 update does not appear to be fixing the issue.

However, many of our readers across our website and social media are commenting that they do not have the network issue that we’ve highlighted. Google needs to investigate the whole situation thoroughly to rule out as many variables as possible.

We’ve reached out to Google, highlighting the plight of our readers and other Pixel owners who have been grappling with this connectivity issue for over a month. We’ve requested Google to acknowledge the issue and share temporary or permanent relief measures for users. We will update our article if/when they respond with a statement on this issue.

As a solution, reader Bmiest and reader Octavian Croitoru have suggested that people should try disabling the Adaptive Connectivity setting. It can be found in Settings > Network & Connections > Adaptive Connectivity.

This could be the root cause of the issue, and the solution worked for some users. However, others have noted that Adaptive Connectivity did not fix the issue for them, so your mileage may vary. Try it out and let us know if it works for you!

