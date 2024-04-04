Many Pixel owners are facing network issues since March 2024 update. Are you?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Many Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series owners have complained about network-related issues since the March 2024 update.

Users complain that their phone randomly misses calls, while texts arrive in batches throughout the day.

The root cause of the issue is difficult to pinpoint, but there is a chance it could be related to the IMS on Pixel devices.

Google Pixel smartphones are coveted for a lot of things. They are some of the best camera smartphones you can buy, they come with many new Gemini AI features and even get new features regularly through Pixel Feature Drops. But Pixels are also notorious for being some of the more buggy phones around, and there’s almost always something broken on them. The latest seems to be an issue with recent Pixel flagships randomly dropping connection, though there are a few variables that need to be narrowed down.

We’re investigating reports from Pixel users who are complaining of a myriad of network issues on newer software releases.

For instance, Reddit user ShadoutMapes87, who uses a Pixel 7 Pro on Verizon, is complaining about how calls on their phone go straight to voicemail and texts aren’t coming through except for in batches throughout the day. Other users affirmed that they are facing the same issue on Verizon on the Pixel 7, with many pinning the blame on the March 2024 update for causing the problem.

Interestingly, the issue crosses phones and carriers, too, as some users are facing the problem on other carriers, on devices such as the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, and even outside of the US.

There’s a big complaint thread in the Google Support forums where user notes that their phone will not ring for an incoming call, as if there is no call. Cycling Wi-Fi to disable Wi-Fi calling temporarily fixes the issue until it starts happening again. One of the comments suggests that the March 2024 update has broken the IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem), which is concerned with providing features such as VoWiFi, VoLTE, SMSoIP, and others.

The April 2024 update did not fix the issue for users. Trying to find a common thread across the numerous posts splattered across Reddit, X, and the Google Support forums, we noticed that most complaints note that the issue with calls and texts happens mostly when the phone is left unused for a while. There’s no other pattern that we could spot. Affected texts include personal SMS and RCS, group chats, and even bank security texts. Affected users range from the Pixel 7 series to the Pixel 8 series and are spread worldwide. Users notice they missed calls when they get a flood of missed call text alerts all of a sudden.

So my question to Pixel owners is, are you facing any network issues on your device?

Are you facing any network-related issues on your Pixel phone recently? 518 votes I am facing call and SMS issues on the March update on my Pixel. 41 % I am facing call and SMS issues on the April update on my Pixel. 13 % I have not faced any connectivity issues on my Pixel so far in 2024. 46 %

More specifically, have you been missing calls and texts recently on your Pixel 7 or Pixel 8 series? If so, what phone and carrier are you using? When did the issue begin for you, and what remedial measures have you tried? Have you found any fixes? Do you have more information on the specific cause of this bug? Let me know in the comments below so we can collectively highlight the issue to Google and get an acknowledgment and hopefully a fix.

