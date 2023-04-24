The best Google Pixel 6 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

The Google Pixel 6 series is no longer the cutting edge now that Pixel 7 models are out, but that can make them a sweet deal. They’re not the only phones you should be considering, naturally — here’s our rundown of the best Google Pixel 6 alternatives.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the best Pixel 6 alternatives. The trio comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, 120Hz OLED panels, wireless charging, water resistance, and 8K video recording. The S23 Ultra is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, QHD+ display, and a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of telephoto cameras. What we thought: Galaxy S23 review | Galaxy S23 Plus review | Galaxy S23 Ultra review

The standard Galaxy S23 is smaller than ever with a 3,900mAh battery, 6.1-inch FHD+ screen, and a 50MP+12MP+10MP rear camera trio. The middle child is the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it shares the S23’s camera system but offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen and a 4,700mAh battery. So you won’t be short of choices if you want a recent Samsung flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Large AMOLED display • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power • Bigger battery The Plus model of Samsung's 2023 flagship Galaxy S series. Matching the upgraded internals and refreshed design of the smaller release, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus goes even bigger with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and packing an even bigger battery than its predecessor, expect solid endurance and performance for the duration of its extensive software support promise. $849.99 at Amazon Save $150.00 $969.99 at Amazon Save $150.00 $999.99 at Amazon $999.99 at Samsung

2. Apple iPhone 14 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple’s latest iPhones are worth a look if you’re open to iOS and want a well-rounded flagship experience. One of the biggest perks is that these phones regularly get five or more years of software updates, ensuring that you’re running the latest iOS version years down the line.

The two base iPhone 14 models stick with Apple’s beefy A15 processor, wireless charging, and IP68 water/dust resistance. They’re not much different than the iPhone 13 apart from crash detection and satellite SOS, but the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max upgrade to an A16 chip, and ditch a notch in favor of the Dynamic Island, which improves notifications and multitasking. Both Pro models also get the benefit of a 48MP main camera instead of Apple’s classic 12MP shooter. The 6.7-inch Pro Max is the best of the best, including not just a huge screen but a battery to match.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Plus SOS satellite system • Updated 12MP camera • Large-display base model iPhone A mix between the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Plus has the same specs and features as the regular iPhone 14 but comes with a larger display that's the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max's. You also get great cameras, fantastic software support, and plenty of other bells and whistles. $899.00 at Best Buy $899.00 at AT&T $899.00 at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Premium design and build • Upgraded main camera • Dynamic Island This resort is all-exclusive The iPhone 14 Pro is a fantastic phone. It sports excellent cameras, powerful internals, and the all-new Dynamic Island cutout that breathes more life into your notifications. $999.99 at Best Buy $999.99 at Verizon $999.99 at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Unbeatable software support • Powerful SoC • Dynamic Island Apple's premium phone with a massive screen The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a massive 6.7-inch display that's great for content consumption. It also sports impressive cameras, the interesting Dynamic Island cutout, and great software support. $1,099.00 at Best Buy $1,099.00 at AT&T $1,099.00 at Verizon

3. OnePlus 11

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OnePlus 11 fits squarely in the Pixel price bracket, and OnePlus seems to know what it’s up against.

The OnePlus 11 offers 80W wired charging in the US and 100W charging internationally. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a 50MP primary camera, and offers up to 12GB of RAM, with an optional performance mode that tests the limits of what OnePlus can do.

Unfortunately, OnePlus is still content to offer a sub-par water resistance rating, calling IP54 good enough. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 11 is still worth considering as a Pixel 6 alternative — especially if you’re after raw power.

OnePlus 11 OnePlus 11 Powerful peak performance • Blazing-fast wired charging • Excellent software promise OnePlus is simplifying its lineup and packing all the goods into one flagship device The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years. $699.00 at Amazon $699.00 at OnePlus $699.00 at Best Buy

4. Google Pixel 6a

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 6a is Google’s official budget alternative, priced around $450. You’re not making too many compromises, thankfully. The main one is a hybrid rear camera setup, blending the tried and true 12.2MP lens from the Pixel 5 with the 12MP ultrawide from the Pixel 6. Google has also ditched a Gorilla Glass back panel in favor of a 3D thermoformed composite, and the phone’s 6.2-inch display only offers a 60Hz refresh rate (no 90Hz or 120Hz here). While you get a 4,410mAh battery, you’re limited to 18W wired charging.

You do still get a durable IP67 rating, and Google’s excellent camera software, including features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur. The big absence is Motion Mode, which Pixel 6 owners can use to highlight movement around a subject.

Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 6a Powerful Tensor chip • Excellent cameras • Great software The cameras and software make the Pixel 6a stand out This affordable phone has everything most people need: A great design, fantastic cameras, an outstanding software experience, and a long-term update commitment. $299.00 at Amazon Save $150.00 $349.00 at Visible Save $100.00 $469.99 at AT&T

5. Sony Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is perhaps the most premium Sony flagship to date, pulling almost no punches while hanging onto some classic features. You get a 6.5-inch, 120Hz 4K OLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, 30W wired charging, wireless charging, and a water-resistant design. Sony’s phone also stands out by virtue of a 3.5mm audio port, which is increasingly hard to find on top-tier phones.

Switching to the camera side of things, the Xperia 1 IV brings the heat there too. It hangs onto a familiar trio of 12MP lenses — one wide, one ultrawide, and one telephoto — but the 1 IV packs a camera app that feels like it was pulled right from a Sony Alpha. You can even mount the phone to your trusty mirrorless setup to serve as an external monitor.

As an alternative, Sony offers the more compact Xperia 5 IV, trading a 6.5-inch 4K panel for a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen. It holds onto other premium features though, including wireless charging, a variable telephoto camera, and a 3.5mm connection.

Sony Xperia 1 IV Sony Xperia 1 IV 4K display • Unique content creator apps • Stellar video capture A Sony flagship aimed at content creators The Sony Xperia 1 IV matches a large 4K 120Hz display with a camera that can shoot the same. A high-end phone with high-end specs, and it even has a headphone jack! $1,398.00 at Amazon Save $200.00

Sony Xperia 5 IV Sony Xperia 5 IV Excellent video capture • Superb camera autofocus • Compact design One of the best multimedia hardware packages The Sony Xperia 5 IV is for the folks who like the Xperia 1 IV but can't stomach the price. While it's cheaper and offers less than its bigger brother, it's still one of the best phones for creators out there. $799.00 at Amazon Save $200.00 $798.00 at B&H Save $201.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Save $200.00