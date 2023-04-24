Best daily deals

The best Google Pixel 6 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

From Google and Apple to Samsung and beyond, there are quite a few devices that can duke it out with the Pixel 6 series.
By
April 24, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
By Samsung
Positives
Powerful, flexible camera setup
Great battery life with solid charging
Convenient S Pen
Excellent software update promise
Premium materials and display
Great performance
Negatives
Will be too large for some
Limited base RAM for the price
Expensive, especially for extra storage
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
By Apple
Positives
Excellent display
Powerful SoC
Advanced UI experience
Negatives
Expensive
Very heavy
Relatively slow charging
OnePlus 11
By OnePlus
Positives
Eye-catching design and finish
Stunning display
Powerful peak performance
Blazing-fast wired charging
Excellent software update promise
Negatives
No wireless charging
Hit or miss camera colors
Awful low-light shots
Mediocre zoom capabilities
Limited water resistance
Google Pixel 6a
By Google
Positives
Powerful Tensor chip
Easy to use in one hand
Excellent image processing
Great software
Long-term update commitment
Negatives
Worse than average battery life
Slow charging
Only 60Hz display
Tensor runs hot
Sony Xperia 1 IV
By Sony
Positives
4K 120Hz, 6.5-inch display
4K 120fps video recording
Powerful Sony videography tools
Negatives
Similar specs to phones half the price
Photography tools link to Sony Alpha cameras only
Sony Xperia 5 IV
By Sony
Positives
Compact
Headphone jack
microSD card slot
Negatives
So-so selfie camera
No variable refresh rate
Poor sustained performance
The Google Pixel 6 series is no longer the cutting edge now that Pixel 7 models are out, but that can make them a sweet deal. They’re not the only phones you should be considering, naturally — here’s our rundown of the best Google Pixel 6 alternatives.

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Premium, unique design • Upgraded cameras • Competitive price
One of the most well-rounded smartphones on the market
The Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and runs on the all-new Google Tensor SoC. It has an upgraded camera system, exclusive software features, and offers some of the best hardware Google has ever produced.
$524.50 at Amazon
Save $74.50
$402.98 at Amazon
Save $196.02
$599.00 at Best Buy
$599.00 at AT&T
$599.00 at Verizon
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Consistent cameras • Exclusive software perks • Long-term software support
Great cameras, software, and design
The Pixel 6 Pro has superb cameras and offers a clean OS experience. It's powered by Google's own Tensor chipset and sports a design that turns heads.
$496.99 at Amazon
Save $402.01
$534.00 at Amazon
Save $365.00
$899.00 at Best Buy
$899.00 at AT&T
$899.00 at Verizon

The best Google Pixel 6 alternatives

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra family photo
Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the best Pixel 6 alternatives. The trio comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, 120Hz OLED panels, wireless charging, water resistance, and 8K video recording. The S23 Ultra is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, QHD+ display, and a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of telephoto cameras.

What we thought: Galaxy S23 review | Galaxy S23 Plus reviewGalaxy S23 Ultra review

The standard Galaxy S23 is smaller than ever with a 3,900mAh battery, 6.1-inch FHD+ screen, and a 50MP+12MP+10MP rear camera trio. The middle child is the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it shares the S23’s camera system but offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen and a 4,700mAh battery. So you won’t be short of choices if you want a recent Samsung flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23
Compact size • Brighter screen • Larger battery
The compact option in Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series.
With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 is Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.
$799.99 at Amazon
$699.99 at Amazon
Save $100.00
$799.99 at Samsung
$799.99 at AT&T
$799.99 at Best Buy
$799.99 at Verizon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Large AMOLED display • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power • Bigger battery
The Plus model of Samsung's 2023 flagship Galaxy S series.
Matching the upgraded internals and refreshed design of the smaller release, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus goes even bigger with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and packing an even bigger battery than its predecessor, expect solid endurance and performance for the duration of its extensive software support promise.
$849.99 at Amazon
Save $150.00
$969.99 at Amazon
Save $150.00
$999.99 at Amazon
$999.99 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
New 200MP main camera • Beautiful display • S Pen functionality
The Ultra release of Samsung's 2023 flagship line
Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go.
$1,169.99 at Amazon
Save $209.00
$1,199.99 at Samsung
$1,199.99 at Amazon
$1,199.99 at AT&T
$1,199.99 at Verizon
$1,199.99 at Best Buy

2. Apple iPhone 14 series

apple iphone 14 plus lock screen
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple’s latest iPhones are worth a look if you’re open to iOS and want a well-rounded flagship experience. One of the biggest perks is that these phones regularly get five or more years of software updates, ensuring that you’re running the latest iOS version years down the line.

The two base iPhone 14 models stick with Apple’s beefy A15 processor, wireless charging, and IP68 water/dust resistance. They’re not much different than the iPhone 13 apart from crash detection and satellite SOS, but the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max upgrade to an A16 chip, and ditch a notch in favor of the Dynamic Island, which improves notifications and multitasking. Both Pro models also get the benefit of a 48MP main camera instead of Apple’s classic 12MP shooter. The 6.7-inch Pro Max is the best of the best, including not just a huge screen but a battery to match.

Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14
All-day battery life • Capable cameras • Great software support
The cheapest phone of the series
While the iPhone 14 isn't a massive upgrade over its predecessor, it's still a great phone overall. It has a great design, long-term software support, and a capable camera system. It also costs a lot less than the other phones in the series.
$799.00 at Best Buy
$799.00 at AT&T
$799.00 at Verizon
$799.00 at T-Mobile
$799.00 at US Cellular
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
SOS satellite system • Updated 12MP camera • Large-display base model iPhone
A mix between the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Plus has the same specs and features as the regular iPhone 14 but comes with a larger display that's the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max's. You also get great cameras, fantastic software support, and plenty of other bells and whistles.
$899.00 at Best Buy
$899.00 at AT&T
$899.00 at Verizon
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
AA Editors Choice
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Premium design and build • Upgraded main camera • Dynamic Island
This resort is all-exclusive
The iPhone 14 Pro is a fantastic phone. It sports excellent cameras, powerful internals, and the all-new Dynamic Island cutout that breathes more life into your notifications.
$999.99 at Best Buy
$999.99 at Verizon
$999.99 at AT&T
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Unbeatable software support • Powerful SoC • Dynamic Island
Apple's premium phone with a massive screen
The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a massive 6.7-inch display that's great for content consumption. It also sports impressive cameras, the interesting Dynamic Island cutout, and great software support.
$1,099.00 at Best Buy
$1,099.00 at AT&T
$1,099.00 at Verizon

3. OnePlus 11

oneplus 11r next to foliage
Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OnePlus 11 fits squarely in the Pixel price bracket, and OnePlus seems to know what it’s up against.

The OnePlus 11 offers 80W wired charging in the US and 100W charging internationally. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a 50MP primary camera, and offers up to 12GB of RAM, with an optional performance mode that tests the limits of what OnePlus can do.

Unfortunately, OnePlus is still content to offer a sub-par water resistance rating, calling IP54 good enough. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 11 is still worth considering as a Pixel 6 alternative — especially if you’re after raw power.

OnePlus 11
OnePlus 11
Powerful peak performance • Blazing-fast wired charging • Excellent software promise
OnePlus is simplifying its lineup and packing all the goods into one flagship device
The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years.
$699.00 at Amazon
$699.00 at OnePlus
$699.00 at Best Buy

4. Google Pixel 6a

google pixel 6a back
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 6a is Google’s official budget alternative, priced around $450. You’re not making too many compromises, thankfully. The main one is a hybrid rear camera setup, blending the tried and true 12.2MP lens from the Pixel 5 with the 12MP ultrawide from the Pixel 6. Google has also ditched a Gorilla Glass back panel in favor of a 3D thermoformed composite, and the phone’s 6.2-inch display only offers a 60Hz refresh rate (no 90Hz or 120Hz here). While you get a 4,410mAh battery, you’re limited to 18W wired charging.

You do still get a durable IP67 rating, and Google’s excellent camera software, including features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur. The big absence is Motion Mode, which Pixel 6 owners can use to highlight movement around a subject.

Google Pixel 6a
AA Recommended
Google Pixel 6a
Powerful Tensor chip • Excellent cameras • Great software
The cameras and software make the Pixel 6a stand out
This affordable phone has everything most people need: A great design, fantastic cameras, an outstanding software experience, and a long-term update commitment.
$299.00 at Amazon
Save $150.00
$349.00 at Visible
Save $100.00
$469.99 at AT&T

5. Sony Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV

Sony Xperia 1 IV back standing hero
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is perhaps the most premium Sony flagship to date, pulling almost no punches while hanging onto some classic features. You get a 6.5-inch, 120Hz 4K OLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, 30W wired charging, wireless charging, and a water-resistant design. Sony’s phone also stands out by virtue of a 3.5mm audio port, which is increasingly hard to find on top-tier phones.

Switching to the camera side of things, the Xperia 1 IV brings the heat there too. It hangs onto a familiar trio of 12MP lenses — one wide, one ultrawide, and one telephoto — but the 1 IV packs a camera app that feels like it was pulled right from a Sony Alpha. You can even mount the phone to your trusty mirrorless setup to serve as an external monitor.

As an alternative, Sony offers the more compact Xperia 5 IV, trading a 6.5-inch 4K panel for a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen. It holds onto other premium features though, including wireless charging, a variable telephoto camera, and a 3.5mm connection.

Sony Xperia 1 IV
AA Recommended
Sony Xperia 1 IV
4K display • Unique content creator apps • Stellar video capture
A Sony flagship aimed at content creators
The Sony Xperia 1 IV matches a large 4K 120Hz display with a camera that can shoot the same. A high-end phone with high-end specs, and it even has a headphone jack!
$1,398.00 at Amazon
Save $200.00
Sony Xperia 5 IV
AA Recommended
Sony Xperia 5 IV
Excellent video capture • Superb camera autofocus • Compact design
One of the best multimedia hardware packages
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is for the folks who like the Xperia 1 IV but can't stomach the price. While it's cheaper and offers less than its bigger brother, it's still one of the best phones for creators out there.
$799.00 at Amazon
Save $200.00
$798.00 at B&H
Save $201.99
$799.99 at Best Buy
Save $200.00

Google Pixel 6 alternatives: honorable mentions

  • OPPO Find X5 Pro (£1,049): OPPO’s phone isn’t available in the US, but this is one of the better 2022 flagships. The Find X5 Pro offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and quick 80W wired charging. You’ve also got premium extras like an IP68 rating, 50W wireless charging, and a 120Hz QHD+ OLED screen. The phone doesn’t have a long-range zoom camera, but it swaps this for a 13MP 2x telephoto camera and a pair of impressive 50MP shooters.
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro (£1,049): The Pixel 6 Pro is a high-end device, but Xiaomi has its own top-end flagship in the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The two phones share bright 120Hz QHD+ OLED screens, ~5,000mAh batteries, and 50MP primary cameras. However, Xiaomi’s phone also packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and tips the scales on performance.
  • Google Pixel 7 ($599): The Pixel 7 is less of an alternative and more of a successor, which is why we’ve relegated it to an honorable mention position. On the bright side, it picks up almost exactly where the Pixel 6 left off, rocking a camera bar, a squared-off design, and Google’s in-house Tensor chipset — this time, however, it’s the Tensor G2. Google’s Pixel 7 has even more camera features up its sleeves and the latest Android software to boot.
The best
GoogleGoogle Pixel 6