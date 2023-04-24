Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best Google Pixel 6 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy
The Google Pixel 6 series is no longer the cutting edge now that Pixel 7 models are out, but that can make them a sweet deal. They’re not the only phones you should be considering, naturally — here’s our rundown of the best Google Pixel 6 alternatives.
The best Google Pixel 6 alternatives
1. Samsung Galaxy S23 series
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the best Pixel 6 alternatives. The trio comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, 120Hz OLED panels, wireless charging, water resistance, and 8K video recording. The S23 Ultra is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, QHD+ display, and a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of telephoto cameras.
The standard Galaxy S23 is smaller than ever with a 3,900mAh battery, 6.1-inch FHD+ screen, and a 50MP+12MP+10MP rear camera trio. The middle child is the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it shares the S23’s camera system but offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen and a 4,700mAh battery. So you won’t be short of choices if you want a recent Samsung flagship.
2. Apple iPhone 14 series
Apple’s latest iPhones are worth a look if you’re open to iOS and want a well-rounded flagship experience. One of the biggest perks is that these phones regularly get five or more years of software updates, ensuring that you’re running the latest iOS version years down the line.
The two base iPhone 14 models stick with Apple’s beefy A15 processor, wireless charging, and IP68 water/dust resistance. They’re not much different than the iPhone 13 apart from crash detection and satellite SOS, but the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max upgrade to an A16 chip, and ditch a notch in favor of the Dynamic Island, which improves notifications and multitasking. Both Pro models also get the benefit of a 48MP main camera instead of Apple’s classic 12MP shooter. The 6.7-inch Pro Max is the best of the best, including not just a huge screen but a battery to match.
3. OnePlus 11
The OnePlus 11 fits squarely in the Pixel price bracket, and OnePlus seems to know what it’s up against.
The OnePlus 11 offers 80W wired charging in the US and 100W charging internationally. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a 50MP primary camera, and offers up to 12GB of RAM, with an optional performance mode that tests the limits of what OnePlus can do.
Unfortunately, OnePlus is still content to offer a sub-par water resistance rating, calling IP54 good enough. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 11 is still worth considering as a Pixel 6 alternative — especially if you’re after raw power.
4. Google Pixel 6a
The Pixel 6a is Google’s official budget alternative, priced around $450. You’re not making too many compromises, thankfully. The main one is a hybrid rear camera setup, blending the tried and true 12.2MP lens from the Pixel 5 with the 12MP ultrawide from the Pixel 6. Google has also ditched a Gorilla Glass back panel in favor of a 3D thermoformed composite, and the phone’s 6.2-inch display only offers a 60Hz refresh rate (no 90Hz or 120Hz here). While you get a 4,410mAh battery, you’re limited to 18W wired charging.
You do still get a durable IP67 rating, and Google’s excellent camera software, including features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur. The big absence is Motion Mode, which Pixel 6 owners can use to highlight movement around a subject.
5. Sony Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV
The Sony Xperia 1 IV is perhaps the most premium Sony flagship to date, pulling almost no punches while hanging onto some classic features. You get a 6.5-inch, 120Hz 4K OLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, 30W wired charging, wireless charging, and a water-resistant design. Sony’s phone also stands out by virtue of a 3.5mm audio port, which is increasingly hard to find on top-tier phones.
Switching to the camera side of things, the Xperia 1 IV brings the heat there too. It hangs onto a familiar trio of 12MP lenses — one wide, one ultrawide, and one telephoto — but the 1 IV packs a camera app that feels like it was pulled right from a Sony Alpha. You can even mount the phone to your trusty mirrorless setup to serve as an external monitor.
As an alternative, Sony offers the more compact Xperia 5 IV, trading a 6.5-inch 4K panel for a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen. It holds onto other premium features though, including wireless charging, a variable telephoto camera, and a 3.5mm connection.
Google Pixel 6 alternatives: honorable mentions
- OPPO Find X5 Pro (£1,049): OPPO’s phone isn’t available in the US, but this is one of the better 2022 flagships. The Find X5 Pro offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and quick 80W wired charging. You’ve also got premium extras like an IP68 rating, 50W wireless charging, and a 120Hz QHD+ OLED screen. The phone doesn’t have a long-range zoom camera, but it swaps this for a 13MP 2x telephoto camera and a pair of impressive 50MP shooters.
- Xiaomi 12 Pro (£1,049): The Pixel 6 Pro is a high-end device, but Xiaomi has its own top-end flagship in the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The two phones share bright 120Hz QHD+ OLED screens, ~5,000mAh batteries, and 50MP primary cameras. However, Xiaomi’s phone also packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and tips the scales on performance.
- Google Pixel 7 ($599): The Pixel 7 is less of an alternative and more of a successor, which is why we’ve relegated it to an honorable mention position. On the bright side, it picks up almost exactly where the Pixel 6 left off, rocking a camera bar, a squared-off design, and Google’s in-house Tensor chipset — this time, however, it’s the Tensor G2. Google’s Pixel 7 has even more camera features up its sleeves and the latest Android software to boot.